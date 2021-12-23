“The pills have always been bad for him”: José Manuel Figueroa responds to the words of Alicia Machado

Alicia Machado caused controversy in her time on the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos”, where she gave details about her torrid romance with José Manuel Figueroa.

It was there that the beauty queen revealed that she experienced domestic violence at the hands of the singer. “Until he raised his hand and hit me and slapped me. The only time a man has raised his hand to me and I don’t think he wanted to do it again ”, he related to his fellow reality show peers.

This week, Joan Sebastián’s son broke the silence about Machado’s accusations, taking advantage of his right to reply.

In an interview with various media, he responded forcefully. “Alicia has always been averse to weight loss pills, it’s Alicia Machado, what can I tell you. Always yes, never no. Go ahead what you want to say, you can say. I don’t pay attention to what he says ”, He pointed out to the cameras of the morning “Hoy en Día”.

This is not the first time that the singer has been accused of gender violence, his ex-girlfriend, Farina Chaparro has filed a complaint against him for physical and psychological abuse.

Here you can see the complete interview with José Manuel Figueroa