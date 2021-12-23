The process that America will do with Jonathan dos Santos as soon as he signs his contract

America is very close to closing its second incorporation of each to the tournament Closing 2022. Directive cream blue came to an agreement with Jonathan dos SantosTherefore, it only remains for the midfielder to pass the rigorous medical examinations and physical tests to later proceed with the signing of his contract.

From the outset, the youngest of the dos Santos brothers would arrive at Nest as an untrained player in Mexico given that his lower divisions process was carried out in The farmhouse, with Barcelona; however, as with Giovani dos santos When he arrived at El Nido, he has a background in Mexican soccer that will allow him to play as a national.

According to an image revealed by the newspaper The North, Jonathan dos Santos was part of the lower divisions of Monterrey between 2001 and 2002, where he even coincided with his brother Giovani and also with the current defense of Genoa in Serie A in Italy, Johan Vasquez.

In the Americanist directive there is total certainty that there will be no major problem in bringing this argument before the MX League and with it, Jonathan It does not count as an element not formed in Mexico and with this, it does not have to occupy a place that is currently saturated in El Nido.

In this way, the second signing of America has a free hand to play as a Mexican in what will be his first experience in national football after passing through Barcelona and Villarreal in Spain, as well as in Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer in soccer in the United States.