Gerardo Arteaga, Mexican player and undisputed holder of the set of Genk has not been called up in the last three games of the domestic championship. His participation in the match against Ostend remains in doubt.

According to the Goal website claim that Belgian media have confirmed that Gerardo Arteaga currently pin addition to COVID-19. This would be the supposed reason why the Mexican has been absent of the squad led by Bernd strock.

The last time Arteaga played a match with the Belgian team it was in the last day of the Europa League group stage, in the 0-1 defeat against Rapid Wien. The Genk finished last in Group H with 5 units, below West Ham, DinamoZagreb and the Austrians.

With the absence of the Mexican player, the Genk fell to Gent (1-0), defeated Sporting Charleroi (4-2) and drew against Royal Antwerp (1-1). Nowadays the club has not made any official statement regarding the lack of Gerardo Arteaga in these meetings.

The left-back of the Belgian team has enjoyed a featured season. Has disputed 17 league games playing the 90 minutes in each game and providing 3 assists to his team. Similarly, played all 6 Europa League group stage matches.