The resounding change of look of Ángela Aguilar that surprised her fans

The mexican singer Angela Aguilar 18 years old has become one of the most acclaimed artists of today, her music and her style attracts the attention of more than 7 million followers from all latitudes, which is what she accumulates only on her instagram account.

Angela Aguilar. Source: MDZ file

Now by that same means was that Angela Aguilar He surprised everyone with a radical makeover. “A change for the holidays,” wrote the daughter of Pepe Aguilar next to a photo where she can be seen with her hair, long and with some waves that give the perfect touch to her new style.

Angela Aguilar. Source: instagram @angela_aguilar_

In the much commented postcard, Angela Aguilar He wears a red shirt that reveals his flat abdomen as a result of his good diet and physical exercise, white pants and a Mexican hat in beige tones. All this is combined with a delicate make up true to her style.

Angela Aguilar. Source: instagram @angela_aguilar_

The publication with this radical change in look has already garnered more than one and a half million likes and thousands of comments from fans and colleagues who flatter her talent and beauty. Although his audience was quite divided between those who prefer short hair and those who like it longer as it stylizes their face.

“That, the changes are good, very successful,” he wrote on the postcard to Angela Aguilar journalist Mario Perea from Telemundo; while a fan placed: “You are prettier with your short hair, but you also look pretty.” Also on the postcard there were compliments like: “I’m going to charge you rent, because I’m living in my heart.”