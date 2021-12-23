The resounding change of look of Ángela Aguilar that surprised her fans

The mexican singer Angela Aguilar 18 years old has become one of the most acclaimed artists of today, her music and her style attracts the attention of more than 7 million followers from all latitudes, which is what she accumulates only on her instagram account.

Angela Aguilar. Source: MDZ file

Now by that same means was that Angela Aguilar He surprised everyone with a radical makeover. “A change for the holidays,” wrote the daughter of Pepe Aguilar next to a photo where she can be seen with her hair, long and with some waves that give the perfect touch to her new style.

