The Ethereum Foundation has announced the launch of the first testnet (or testnet) of Ethereum 2.0, named Kintsugi merge, with which the community can test the evolution of the cryptocurrency. Testing and bug fixing will take place for a few months, after which it will merge with the main node. It should be noted that further testnets are planned to be launched after Kintsugi to remove any potential vulnerabilities before the full merger of Eth1 and Eth2.

“While customer development and user experience continue to refine, we encourage the community to start using Kintsugi to become familiar with Ethereum in a post-merger context. For app developers it won’t change much. Tools that only interact with the consensus or execution layer is also not affected to a great extent. It is very likely that the infrastructure that depends on both layers will need to adapt to support the merger, “said Tim Beiko, developer of Ethereum.

In other words, a countdown has started where the GPUs have approximately six months to extract the most income from Ethereum. Although GPU mining will continue to exist with newer coins like Raven, Grin, Monero, bringing decent rates of revenue for industrial miners, the possibility of them mining the most profitable cryptocurrency will disappear.

via: Ethereum Blog