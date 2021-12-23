The TOUS bear is the perfect perfume to give at Christmas

Let’s recognize it. On more than one occasion, when we have looked for the perfect gift for another person, we have fallen into the temptation of giving ourselves as well. And is that there are gifts that are irresistible like Love me TOUS The Onyx Parfum, the new perfume-jewel from TOUS. This fragrance is a universal icon, a must for lovers of the firm and … for those who are beginning to love it. TOUS is recognized for transmitting emotions through her creations and this time they do it with a new jewel that is also a perfume. Its bottle takes the shape of the famous bear silhouette TOUS. As if it were a pendant, it is presented set in a silver-colored piece and with the cap in the shape of a washer. It is inspired by all the attractive power of a precious stone: onyx. The result is a unique olfactory piece, an essential that we all want to have in our dressing table.

Its essence stands out for the mysterious touch of the black orchid, the star of this floral, oriental and fruity parfum who knows how to combine delicacy with addiction. Its scent notes conquer in such a way that we know with certainty that it is the perfect gift to give … and to give us. It is time to have a jewel TOUS. Love me TOUS The Onyx Parfum It is an essential olfactory piece. Discover this treasure of perfumery.