The United States freezes non-humanitarian and non-commercial aid to Cuba and Nicaragua

Nicaragua will not ask Cubans for a visa for these reasons 3:02

(CNN Spanish) – The United States announced on Tuesday that for the rest of fiscal year 2022 – which began on October 1 – non-humanitarian and non-commercial assistance to those countries that, according to the White House, “are not doing enough to combat human trafficking, will be suspended. persons”.

Cuba and Nicaragua are the only Latin American countries to appear on that list. There are also Afghanistan, Myanmar, China, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Russia and Syria.

So far, the governments of Cuba and Nicaragua have not reacted to the announcement, which was officially published through a memorandum addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and released by the White House on Tuesday.

CNN tried to contact authorities in both countries. However, so far there has been no response.

What are the United States restrictions?

In summary, the document details that Washington “will not provide non-humanitarian, non-trade-related assistance or finance participation in educational and cultural exchange programs for officials or employees of the governments of Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). , Eritrea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria “. This for less until September 30, 2022, when the fiscal year ends.

The White House noted that the measure will remain in effect “until said governments meet the minimum standards” of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act “or make significant efforts to meet the minimum standards.”

In the document, President Joe Biden instructed US representatives at each multilateral development bank to “vote against and do everything possible to deny any loan or other use of the institution’s funds” that is not directed to humanitarian, trade-related or development aid assistance in any of the aforementioned countries.