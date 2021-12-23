2021-12-23
Gianluigi Buffon, one of the best goalkeepers in history, revealed that he would not rule out playing in the Mexican league at some point despite the fact that he is already 43 years old.
Buffon reveals plan when announcing retirement from soccer
The veteran goalkeeper returned this season to Parma (Serie B), the club that formed it before becoming an idol of the Juventus and the Italian team. ‘Gigi’ continues to perform as in his youth and playing in Aztec soccer for at least a semester would cross his mind.
In a dialogue with TUDN, the world champion said venturing down the MX League or MLS it’s a posibility. It could be short term considering that he will hang up his gloves soon. However, for this to happen, Buffon puts a kind of condition: see the Parma again in the first division.
” These are experiences that I would like to have, I would not rule out playing in Mexico or the United States. Of course, after returning to Parma to Serie A, we will see what will happen ”, commented the legendary goalkeeper.
‘Gigi’ did not indicate the Mexican or American team in which he would like to play, but said that in the future he would love to be a coach, although for that he needs to be fluent in English.
Buffon reveals why he rejected an offer from FC Barcelona
“If I get to leave they will surely see the same person who enjoys life, I always get the positive. If you ask me what I have in mind for the future, I do not know if I will be a coach or a manager. I want to master English, be a leader in the United States or Australia, ” he explained.
Buffon defends the goal since 1995 after starting his career in the Parma. It was in 2001 when he signed for the Juventus until in 2018 he decided to go to PSG to return to Turin a year later. For this 2021 he returned home, where he began to write his story, but in the second division.