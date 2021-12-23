2021-12-23

Gianluigi Buffon, one of the best goalkeepers in history, revealed that he would not rule out playing in the Mexican league at some point despite the fact that he is already 43 years old.

Buffon reveals plan when announcing retirement from soccer

The veteran goalkeeper returned this season to Parma (Serie B), the club that formed it before becoming an idol of the Juventus and the Italian team. ‘Gigi’ continues to perform as in his youth and playing in Aztec soccer for at least a semester would cross his mind.

In a dialogue with TUDN, the world champion said venturing down the MX League or MLS it’s a posibility. It could be short term considering that he will hang up his gloves soon. However, for this to happen, Buffon puts a kind of condition: see the Parma again in the first division.

” These are experiences that I would like to have, I would not rule out playing in Mexico or the United States. Of course, after returning to Parma to Serie A, we will see what will happen ”, commented the legendary goalkeeper.