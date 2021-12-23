They arrest the actor of ‘My poor little angel’ Devin Ratray, accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend

According to the local media report, the victim had multiple injuries, including bruises and marks on his face and chest, as well as pain in his right arm.

Actor Devin Ratray, who played Kevin McCallister’s older brother in ‘My poor little angel’ (‘Alone at home’, in Spain), was arrested this Wednesday in Oklahoma (USA) on charges of domestic violence.

A representative of the city’s Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the actor “turned himself in, was prosecuted and released” after post a $ 25,000 bond.

The charges against Ratray, 44, were filed Tuesday by Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers in Oklahoma County District Court. Thus, he was accused domestic assault and strangulation battery, following an incident at the beginning of the month, during a Christmas convention that he attended as a guest actor with his girlfriend, local media KFOR reported.

Apparently, the couple would have started an argument in a bar when Ratray got angry because his girlfriend did not charge a couple of fans for autograph cards. Previously, the artist had had a bottle of wine and more than 10 drinks of alcohol, the woman told authorities.

Furthermore, according to the police report KFOR had access to, the fight continued in the hotel room, where Ratray allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto her bed, placing one hand on her throat and the other on her mouth while applying pressure. “This is how you die“Ratray said, as he choked her. Finally, she managed to get out after biting his hand.

According to the report, the victim had multiple injuries, including bruises and marks on his face and chest, as well as pain in his right arm.

For his part, Ratray’s representative stated that the couple had a verbal discussion, but pointed out that there were no physical attacks.