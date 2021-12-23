They create subcutaneous microchip to carry covid passport under the skin – News Technology – Technology

A Swedish company called Epicenter, which stands out for the development of microchips, works on a new technology that seeks to contain the data of the health passport in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

The employees of this company do not have an entrance card to their office, but they carry that little technology In his hand. Now, a microchip implanted in the skin will seek to reveal the immunization level of people before the virus.

The firm is called Epicenter and, according to a video from ‘RT France’, the manager of the company, Hannes Sjoblad, you already have the device implanted.

The implant can be read with any smartphone

“The implant can be read with any smartphone with NFC (wireless communication) function, so I can go to a restaurant or to the cinema, just show my arm and pass it through a smartphone, and then the covid-19 passport that I have appears on my chip “, He says.

Information about your health status appears when you bring a cell phone to your forearm.

Likewise, the businessman argued that a special application is not required and that, in addition, the microchip can be removed from the body anytime. According to Sjoblad told the Russian media, they hope to be able to apply more information to those chips next year.

The company has a new high-tech building in Sweden, where it uses advanced technology on its own workers.

This system enables personnel to enter the facilities. In the long term, it is expected that the chip can also pay for services, like a coffee in a bar, just with a wave of the hand.

On the day of the building’s official opening, the real estate developer’s chief executive agreed to have a chip implanted.

“I decided that if I had to understand this technology, I should accept and let me implant a chip as well”, he expressed at that time, in dialogue with the medium ‘BBC’.

