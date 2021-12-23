They criticize Eric del Castillo for underestimating Carmen Salinas

The actor expressed that he was not close to the deceased Carmelita Salinas Photo: File

After the death of Carmen Salinas, various personalities from the entertainment world expressed their sadness and highlighted the importance that the famous Cork of the Mexican ficheras cinema managed to consolidate over the decades.

The lament was generalized, but it was the actor Eric del Castillo who stood out above all, the great intelligence of the also former plurinominal deputy of the PRI, above her physical appearance. These comments earned him criticism on social networks, as it would have been interpreted that the deceased impersonator was not very attractive.

Now, the 86-year-old actor faced the comments that arose around, and stayed in what was said, explaining his position. This is what Kate del Castillo’s father said on the program First hand:

“They criticized me because I commented, but I have every reason in the world, Carmelita was not a great beauty, she did not have a statuesque body; however, he had enough intelligence to succeed in this race in every way, “he said in his defense.

Eric del Castillo preferred to highlight Carmen’s intelligence and ability, a fact for which he was criticized (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

It was on December 10 when Eric said that, despite not being close to the late theater producer, he regretted his departure in a Mexico that “is running out of figures.” So he said in a phone call to The sun rises:

“I have little to say about her, in the sense that I had very little contact with her, it’s funny that with a career as long as mine I’m trying to force my mind to see if we ever work together and I don’t remember. I was very sorry for the death of your son and I let you know. But other than that … oh yes, we had a little discussion regarding the candidates, when Vicente Fox and the PRI, but other than that I don’t remember having … “recalled the actor on that occasion.

“Of course I recognize in her a great woman, she knew how to accommodate herself within the artistic environment with intelligence, talent, friendships, in short, a very intelligent woman apart from her great gifts as an artist, as an actress, especially her communication powerHe was loved by everyone ”, highlighted the actor.

The actor did not coincide with Carmen in any project (Photo: Juan Vicente Manrique)

On the other hand, and regarding the death of Vicente Fernandez occurred on December 12, Eric del Castillo He expressed that it has been one of his greatest losses, as he was a close friend and will always remember the way they met, as it was one day that the actor came knocking on the door of the ranch The three foals Y Chente received it with affection without having met him before.

“(They told me 🙂 ‘Yes, tell me, what is offered to you’. (I answered 🙂 ‘No because I wanted to see if Mr. Vicente Fernández could receive us.’ (They replied 🙂 ‘No, no. he’s very busy, he’s rested. ‘ So I stuck my head out of the window and said: ‘Look, I’m Mr. Eric del Castillo, I’d like to say hello’, ‘Oh, wait for me a little while … Yes, yes, let it happen,’ “he recalled in an interview with Today.

The actor confessed that at that moment he was surprised by the way the Charro de Huentitán welcomed him to his home, because since he entered asked him to make himself comfortable at home and, in addition, he offered her a drink so they could talk a bit. “We were talking about old women, girls, adventures, different things“Del Castillo said.

Eric del Castillo and Vicente Fernández met when the actor knocked on the door of the Los Tres Potrillos ranch Photos: Infobae / Juan Vicente // Instagram @ vicentefernandez

Eric assured that, despite what other people lived with the singer, they could have had more profound moments with the interpreter of Here between us, he wants to leave his testimony of the simplicity with which The king he acted with all people.

“I want to say that a human being like him, there are few, very few that having so much fame, that having succeeded in the way they did, be so simple, be so human, be so carnal“Commented the actor.

KEEP READING:

The unusual way in which Eric del Castillo met Vicente Fernández that showed him his great humility

Eric del Castillo advised Galilea Montijo to “hold the stick” after a scandal over an alleged relationship with “El Barbas”

Eric del Castillo attacked Jesús Ochoa for problems at La Casa del Actor

What was the true relationship between Silvia Pinal and Eric del Castillo