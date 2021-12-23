They leave “their other family” for the American dream

The hug is fraternal and long, more than five minutes it takes Dona Antonia to say goodbye to Ramiro, her friend or another son, as she calls him, and who for four months accompanied her since Honduras until the Mexico City; During this journey, they became friends with pain, beatings, humiliation, humiliation and experiences lived during the “migrant route.”

This Thursday afternoon is the last time they see each other. She leaves for Ciudad Juárez; him to Monterrey.

At 2:00 p.m., 12 buses arrive to transport just over 500 migrants who spend the night in the vicinity of the Pilgrim’s House, in Gustavo A. Madero, to different cities on the northern border of Mexico.

All with clothes for the cold and a blanket lined up to get on the trucks; On one side are those who go to Monterrey, on the other, those who go to Tijuana Y Sonora. The first to leave are those from Ciudad Juárez.



There were mixed feelings when saying goodbye to the people with whom he fraternized during the caravan.

“I do not know what the future will bring us, I will stop seeing him, he goes to Monterrey and well life knows what happens next. I’m going to be in Juarez waiting for some relatives that I have there to help me cross. I don’t know how long it will take, but that’s what I want. I don’t know what I’m going to do there or what I’m going to work on, but I don’t stay in Mexico, there are good people, but there are also a lot of bad people.

“Now I am very sad, I left a family in Honduras, I have another in U.S and the family that I made in the caravan is also separated from me. I’m splitting all over the place, but no way, that’s life and you have to go on your way, “says Antonia through tears, while treasuring a” bag of memories “that she collected in the walk of more than four months.

The migrants are accompanied by personnel from the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) and the National Institute of Migration (INM).

Once they arrive in the chosen city, they will be taken to the INM offices, there they will provide the documentation they need to work legally in the country. Whoever decides to continue on his way to the United States will be free to do so.

“Thank God, what we were hoping for was achieved. We are going to Monterrey, there we have some friends and they are going to help us to be with them, but what we want is how we all get to the United States and start a new life. I come with my wife and her daughter, but along the way we made a family and we all go there, this is my new family that I plan to join with those who are on the other side ”.

“I have nothing bad to say about the Mexicans, they treated us well and here they gave us everything, see, we are not going to walk, they are going to take us by truck there and that is a great help, they are going to give us documents so that we can to work; We cannot ask for more than that, ”says Junior Alexander, who trusts in his strength to lead his“ new family ”to the American dream.



A mother and her daughter, in the truck where their dreams will follow.

The Pilgrim’s House is dismantled

While the migrants they prepare their things to put them on the truck, they pack bags and dreams, staff from the mayor’s office Gustavo A. Madero and the capital government dismantle the tents and facilities that were implemented to house them; Others collect accumulated garbage and clean the more than 15 portable toilets that, after a week in the sun, emit a peculiar smell.

The shelter will be dismantled for the time being and will be prepared to receive another caravan by mid-2022, reveals the president of the Mexico City Human Rights Commission, Nashieli Ramirez.

“The same procedure that they are doing here, they will do it there but in a more agile way, here the process is very slow and there are many people, so we decided to do it there, everything is faster because on the way everything is prepared, it is as a kind of gift from Christmas Y New Year for them”.

“As far as they go and there they are told that with that visa [humanitaria] that lasts a year and with that document they can move freely in the country, they can enter and leave freely, they can find work (…) each one must make the decision of what to do, follow the United States or work legally here in the country ”, he adds.

Already on the bus, Romina says goodbye to her friends with whom she fraternized during the months of walking: “I have mixed feelings, happy because I continue on my way and sad because I leave all of them with whom we live and spend so much, I only hope for the good for them and that all this is really worth it ”.