They point to a reason for the exodus of employees from tech giants like Apple and Google

Workers are fired en masse to go to cryptocurrency startups, according to a renowned US newspaper.

Executives and engineers from Apple, Google, Amazon and Meta, among other tech giants, are increasingly leaving their jobs to dedicate themselves to the multiple startups in the cryptocurrency sector, according to The New York Times.

Journalists from the US media who saw this trend in the changes in the labor market cite the recent example of the former vice president of Amazon Cloud Computing, Sandy Carter.

The woman resigned this December from her position to launch into the world of cryptography and blockchains. After her, in just two days, about 350 people, many of whom came from the largest companies specializing in Internet technologies, have tried to apply for different jobs at the same startup as Carter.

According to the former manager of the Amazon subsidiary, the nascent blockchain companies intend to develop an alternative to the Internet dominated by Google and Facebook, which collect personal data from users for the subsequent sale of targeted ads. According to Carter, many professionals come to work in the industry “for more than money.” In this sense, he assures that some are attracted to the spirit of web3, striving to decentralize power and decision-making.

Meanwhile, former Google executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, who is now programming search engines, hears “a giant sucking sound coming from cryptocurrencies.” In his opinion, the situation is comparable to the 1990s, when the nascent Internet offered multiple opportunities.

Silicon Valley is now awash with the stories of people making seemingly ridiculous crypto investments to get a wealth that changes their lives, generalizes the newspaper. Bitcoin has soared by around 60% this year, while Ether has increased more than five times in value.

Meanwhile, Google’s concerns about the exodus of its employees have become so acute, according to two sources that the outlet does not specify, that CEO Sundar Pichai and his senior deputies raise the issue regularly in their meetings.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!