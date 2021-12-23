They reveal the cause of death of Carlos Marín, singer of Il Divo

Yandex

Shortly after it was known that Carlos Marin, the baritone of the multinational quartet Il Divo, had died, the cause of his premature departure transcended. As reported by Variety, The 53-year-old Spaniard died of complications from coronavirus.

After presenting some symptoms and feeling ill, Marín was hospitalized on December 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of Manchester Royal Hospital, in the United Kingdom, where he was on tour with the group. The news of his death was announced by Il Divo through the band’s official Twitter account. “It is with great regret that we let you know that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. Your friends, family, and fans will miss you. For 17 years, the four of us have been together on this incredible Il Divo journey, and we will miss our dear friend, “the statement read.

Born in Germany and the son of Spaniards, Carlos Marín began his musical career at the age of 12 in Madrid in operas and zarzuelas, until in 2004 he joined Il Divo. As it transpired, Marín began to feel bad during the last days but wanted to continue with the tour of Great Britain because he believed that he would recover. However, he had to be hospitalized and intubated. The band had given its last concert in the British town of Bath on December 8. They then posted a message on social media announcing that they are suspending dates until 2022. “Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates of Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022. Il Divo deeply apologizes to his fans, but hopes to be back on stage in the new year. “

Il Divo was formed in 2003 by Simon Cowell (creator of Westlife, One Direction and who promoted the career of Demi Lovato, among many others), the producer after listening to The Three Tenors embarked on the idea of ​​forming a young and pop by the trio of Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo and José Carreras. Cowell spent three years searching for singers to find the right ones. Between 2001 and the end of 2003, Cowell, an iconic jury of television shows such as American Idol, The X Factor, America’s Got Talent and his British counterparts, auditioned and researched singers from around the world to come up with the final line-up, which remained unchanged since its inception.

Continue reading the story

Immaculately dressed in mainly Giorgio Armani costumes, the singers of the group that fused opera with pop came from all over the world: Urs Bühler was a Swiss tenor, Marín a German-born Spaniard, David Miller an American tenor, Sébastien Izambard a singer. French pop. In an emotional farewell, Cowell said he finds it very difficult to put into words how he feels. “I am devastated by the passing of Carlos Marín,” Cowell said. “He loved life. He loved acting and always had a lot of appreciation for the fans who supported the group from day one. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you”.

With nine studio albums and a worldwide success, the band is considered one of the forerunners in the popularization of classical music. Tracks in English like “Mama”, in Spanish, like “La vida sin amor”, in Italian, like “Senza Parole”, in French, like “Le Temps des Cathedrales” and even in Japanese, like “Furusato” and in Latin , like “Panis Angelicus” are part of a wide catalog.

Marín had already had considerable success before joining Il Divo. Recorded his first album, Little CarusoAt the age of eight, he sang with Montserrat Caballé and acted in theater productions such as The Miserables, Beauty and the Beast Y Fat. This same year he launched a solo album titled Portrait in which he made his version of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, among other great hits.

Personally, the singer was married to a colleague of French origin, Geraldine Larrosa, known by her stage name Innocence, until 2009. Although they were no longer together, they were united by a great friendship and she accompanied him during his hospitalization days in Manchester.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Following the box office success of ‘Coming home’, more ‘Spider-Man’ films are announced