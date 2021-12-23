They will give temporary permits for the sale of alcohol in New York ordered by restaurants

New York, Dec 22 (EFE) .- The governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, signed into law today a bill that allows restaurants, bars, breweries and other small businesses in New York to obtain temporary permits for the sale of alcohol , as the owners of these establishments had claimed.

The state’s Latino Restaurant Association had recently denounced that new businesses have to wait too long for the permit to sell alcoholic beverages, and demanded that the temporary permit that the regulatory agency already grants to restaurants operating outside of the city be extended to the city. from the city.

“Let’s toast to those great bars, restaurants, breweries and other small businesses that are a vital part of the New York economy,” Hochul said in a statement making the announcement.

According to the governor, as New York continues to fight the pandemic, it must also make sure to protect the economy, “and this legislation will cut red tape and bring more customers to the door as quickly as possible to help small businesses recover. Business”.

Hochul also signed another project that also extends the temporary permit to all manufacturers of alcoholic beverages in the state, which will allow them to operate while they wait for the permanent one as it is a long process.

“We applaud Governor Hochul for enacting this fundamental law, which will level the playing field for restaurants and bars in the city,” Jeffrey Garcia, president of the Latino Restaurant Association, said in a joint statement.

He recalled that many restaurants have been paralyzed, waiting for the license to sell alcohol.

Senator Jessica Ramos, author of the bill that benefits restaurants and small businesses, assured that by signing it into law, Hochul “has launched a lifeline to bars and restaurants in New York.”

Those businesses, he said, are “the lifeblood of our neighborhoods,” and a uniform statewide process for temporary licenses “ensures that we can mediate the potentially devastating impact of a crisis.”

“Allowing temporary permits in New York City, as in the rest of the state, will facilitate the continued success of the New York hospitality industry. This is especially important as we continue to fight the covid-19 pandemic.” indicated for his part the executive director of the Association of Restaurants and Taverns of the state, Scott Wexler. EFE

