this beast pulls its price, with Snapdragon 765G, 5G and 65W load

Power is the hallmark of OPPO Find X3 Lite, both in your processor and in the charge of your battery. It is not for this in particular that we want to talk to you about this mobile, but for the spectacular discount of more than 130 euros that it stars in Amazon. That’s right, now you can buy the OPPO Find X3 Lite from 8GB + 128GB for 333 euros.

As we say, we are talking about a mobile phone with full power performance. You can use it for everything you want, even to play the games with better graphics thanks to the Snapdragon 765 5G. It also equips a good photographic system with which to capture images for your personal album and, thanks to the 65W fast chargeYou will only depend on the charger for half an hour to fully charge it. In addition to save you more than 130 euros, this is all you can earn with the purchase of the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G.

Get the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G with more than 130 euros discount

The OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G is a very comfortable and pleasant mobile when we hold it in our hands, as it is 7.9 millimeters thick and weighs 172 grams. In addition, its blue back is especially pretty. On the front it equips a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz from which you can expect great performance, especially for the smoothness of the images.

The brain of the Find X3 Lite is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which means that the mobile will not hesitate even in the face of the most complex tasks. In addition, this chip also gives you 5G connectivity, you can connect to the fastest networks to surf at maximum speed. The terminal also has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of non-expandable storage and ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 as an operating system. In addition, its update to Android 12 is expected in the first half of 2022.

With this mobile on offer you can also take very good quality photographs, especially for its 64 MP main camera. Next to it are also an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is located in the hole in the screen and is 32 MP, you will be able to take more than good selfies.

The latest gem of the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G is in its battery, and no, we are not talking about its capacity to 4,300 mAhbut to its impressive 65W fast charge. Thanks to these characteristics, the terminal has no problem reaching the end of the day with energy, and it only needs half an hour next to the charger to be fully charged. By the way, the fingerprint reader is on the screen.

