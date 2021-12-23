This is how a Tesla exploded with bombs, an angry user at the high cost of changing the battery | News from Mexico

FINLAND.-A Finnish owner unhappy with Tesla detonated his electric vehicle, along with an effigy of the founder of Tesla, Elon musk, to protest the cost of a replacement battery.

Tuomas katainen He blew up his 2012-2013 Tesla S Model with 66 pounds of dynamite after the battery failed and he faced a $ 22,000 repair bill, the Daily Mail reveals.

Rather than spend the money, the 26-year-old contacted local YouTube ‘bomb guys’ Pommijätkät to blow up the car, whose prices now start at $ 100,000.

Tesla and Musk have faced a wave of complaints about the cost of replace a battery, and third parties provide replacements for a quarter of the cost.

According to the electric vehicle news website Electrek, another Tesla owner in the United States was told that a battery replacement would cost him $ 22,500 at a service center. Tesla.

Instead, he took it to an independent shop that supplied him with a replacement battery that ran for 5,000, less than a quarter of what Tesla originally quoted him for.

Tesla’s warranty covers battery replacements if the capacity drops below 70% within 150 thousand miles or more. eight years after purchase.

However, owners of older models are being left with large repair bills from Telsa as their batteries lose power and reduce battery life. autonomy of their cars.