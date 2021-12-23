This is how El Piojo welcomed Sebastián Córdova in Tigres

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, NL / 12.22.2021 19:36:01





Sebastian Cordova already trained for the first time with Tigers, your new team, so Miguel Herrera was in charge of presenting his reinforcement with the entire feline team during this Wednesday in the volcano.

The lice He spoke with the whole group, pointing out how intense the next tournament is expected, but took the opportunity to welcome the former American player and report that he expects new people.

“I hope you enjoyed the few days that there was rest, because the tournament starts very quickly, it will be a very intense year, the tournaments are very close due to the situation of the World Cup, we will have to work a lot to be in optimal conditions.”

“We started with the idea of ​​doing things well, Mr. Córdova joins us, he is the first incorporation we have in the project we are carrying out, I hope that more people will arrive to make a larger group,” said the helmsman.

The auriazules worked in a double session at the University Stadium, after the group during the first days of the week underwent the corresponding medical and physical tests.

Córdova, for his part, arrived on royal ground only on Tuesday, the same day he attended the exams and signed a four-year contract with the UANL.