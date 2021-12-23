This is how the record of Colombian football remained after the Deportivo Cali title

The trophy and the ball of the final between Tolima and Cali for the BetPlay Dimayor League 2021-II. Photo: Dimayor

The order of the most successful teams in Colombian soccer is renewed. With the tenth star, Deportivo Cali ceased to be equaled with Júnior and Santa Fe, and although it is far away, it aspires to reach the trident of Nacional, Millonarios and América, who lead the record of national football.

A title that cuts six years of drought and that gave Cali revenge. The sugar team had not been champion since 2015, when Fernando ‘El Pecoso’ Castro gave it the ninth star and when a certain Hárold Preciado -figure in the final against Tolima on Wednesday night-, also appeared with an important goal against Medellín.

But it was also revenge. Cali is the team with the most runners-up in Colombian soccer, and one of them obtained it against Tolima in 2003, when it fell in the definition from the penalty spot 4-2.

Ten stars to be the fourth team with the most trophies in the first division of Colombian soccer. A Cali that also had a great year, since in the same way it achieved the title of the Women’s League, which is the first for the sugar showcase.

Nacional, who has not won since 2017, remains the most champion with 16 stars. They are followed by Millionaires and America with 15. This is how the record of national football goes:

1. Atlético Nacional, 16 titles: 1954, 1973, 1976, 1981, 1991, 1994, 1999, 2005-I, 2007-I, 2007-II, 2011-I, 2013-I, 2013-II, 2014-I, 2015-II, 2017-I.

2. Millionaires, 15 titles:1949, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1959, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1972, 1978, 1987, 1988, 2012-II, 2017-II.

3. America, 15 titles: 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1996-97, 2000, 2001, 2002-I, 2008-II, 2019-II, 2020.

4. Deportivo Cali, 10 titles: 1965, 1967, 1969, 1970, 1974, 1995/96, 1998, 2005-II, 2015-I, 2021-II.

5. Santa Fe, nine titles: 1948, 1958, 1960, 1966, 1971, 1975, 2012-I, 2014-II, 2016-II.

6. Júnior de Barranquilla, nine titles: 1977, 1980, 1993, 1995, 2004-II, 2010-I, 2011-II, 2018-II, 2019-I.

7. Independiente Medellín, six titles: 1955, 1957, 2002-II, 2004-I, 2009-II, 2016-I.

8. Once Caldas, four titles: 1950, 2003-I, 2009-I, 2010-II.

9. Sports Tolima, three titles: 2003-II, 2018-I, 2019-II.

10. Deportes Quindío, a title: 1956.

11. Unión Magdalena, a title: 1968.

12. Deportivo Pasto, a title: 2006-I.

13. Cúcuta Deportivo, a title: 2006-II.

14. Boyacá Chicó, a title: 2008-I.