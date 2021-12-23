This is LaLiga after Atlético’s ‘puncture’ and Madrid’s victory

SEE THE COMPLETE CLASSIFICATION OF LALIGA SANTANDER 2021-2022

Two of the great protagonists of LaLiga recovered, and advanced, their respective days of the local tournament this Wednesday, and the results were completely opposite for both. Atlético de Madrid visited and fell to Granada (2-1) despite the fact that they began dominating on the scoreboard thanks to both his young star, Joao Félix, at minute 2.

Darwin Machís was in charge of scoring the tying goal at minute 17. The trend continued until 61 ‘, afterhe goal by Jorge Molina Vidal, which sentenced Granada’s definitive triumph against ‘Atleti’, who added their second loss in a row for the local competition, which leaves them in the fifth position of the leaderboard with 29 points. Thus, the mattress team continues to lose a field that is now haunted by FC Barcelona, ​​which is only one point away.

Comfortably at the top is Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, who visited and defeated Athletic Bilbao (1-2) thanks to a double by Karim Benzema in just three minutes. ANDhe merengue de afinza team at the top of the league table with 46 points, no less than 8 points away from his closest pursuer, Sevilla (38).

Competition sharpens

Sevilla is followed by Real Betis, with 33 points, while Rayo Vallecano is in the sights of their pursuers by adding 30 points. Atlético and Real Sociedad accumulate the same number of points (29); just one point below is Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona, who will return in January to face Mallorca, together with Valencia CF (28). Villarreal (25) and Athletic (24) complete the ‘top 10’.

In the middle of the table, things will remain the same until next year, when the competition resumes. Espanyol is in eleventh position, with 23 points, ahead of Granada (22), Osasuna (22), Celta de Vigo (20), Mallorca (20). In the sixteenth position is Getafe (15) and below Elche (15). To close the classification, in the relegation zone, are Alavés (15), Cádiz (14) and Levante (8).

‘Parón’ of LaLiga until New Year’s Eve

After playing the pending and advanced matches, in the case of Madrid, LaLiga is going on ‘vacation’ for a week to rest the players after a very demanding first part of the season and with a lot of work. The competition will return to the ring on Friday, December 31, with a Valencia-Espanyol at 4:15 p.m..

In New Years there will be no matches, but from January 2 the competition will begin on a regular basis. FC Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, will visit RCD Mallorca in Son Moix at 9:00 p.m. It will be a key game to continue climbing positions and closing the gap with the leadership. In 2022, Barça is obliged to improve the sensations and achieve more positive results.