This is the enviable physical condition of Ninel Conde

Friends from work, childhood, and high school all want to get together to say goodbye to the year. After so many festivities, Christmas is still missing. December and diet have only their initials in common. That is why Ninel Conde shares advice on how to make ends meet at least by maintaining a good exercise routine.

“This month a few of us will break the diet … do we agree?” He said Ninel accompanying a photograph in the mirror on his Instagram account. And the model is aware that good health care involves some sacrifices, so it helps us stay in shape even during the most difficult times of the year.

