This is the enviable physical condition of Ninel Conde

Friends from work, childhood, and high school all want to get together to say goodbye to the year. After so many festivities, Christmas is still missing. December and diet have only their initials in common. That is why Ninel Conde shares advice on how to make ends meet at least by maintaining a good exercise routine.

“This month a few of us will break the diet … do we agree?” He said Ninel accompanying a photograph in the mirror on his Instagram account. And the model is aware that good health care involves some sacrifices, so it helps us stay in shape even during the most difficult times of the year.

Instagram has become the social network of aesthetics par excellence. Because Count shared her beauty tips in the right place. With a beautiful photo in which her steel belly could be seen under a black top, she said: “That’s why we can’t neglect the gym. So here are three exercises that are in my weekly routine and can be done at home, without needing weights. In this way, he announced a simple routine without equipment and without the need for weights or special elements.

Source: Instagram Ninel Conde

First he recommended the dreaded squats. “They improve posture, we exercise legs, and we tone the booty! They are great for training the lower body” he said Ninel Conde. Although the model recommended them as a “weightless” exercise, those more trained can carry a backpack with some weight.

He then continued with the midsection saying, “Another exercise that I love is the sit-ups. They improve our stamina, balance and our abs. ““ Push up ”was recommended to improve the upper body. A perfect combo for those who want to“ misbehave ”these days.