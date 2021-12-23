Angela Aguilar day by day he becomes more relevant in the world of music, despite his youth he is one of the most important promises of the Mexican regional genre, for this reason Don Vicente Fernández left him a unique ‘heritage’ that can only be enjoyed by her.

It was recently revealed that the Aguilar family was very close to Don Chente, even Angela Aguilar He mentioned in an interview that he was like his grandfather and that he appreciates everything he taught him in life about the world of ranchera music and all its paraphernalia.

He was like my grandfather, he came to my funeral, he called me after the performances, he was always very good to me. I admired him as an artist.

But the inheritance that Chente left Angela is not involved with music or her legacy, but rather with a taste that united them both.

Vicente Fernandez He died on December 12 after suffering from multiple illnesses that put him in a hospital bed for 4 months. The singer was buried at his ranch in “Los 3 Potrillos” and we are waiting to know who will be the beneficiaries of his large inheritance.

The Aguilar dynasty was present at the funerals of Vicente Fernandez that took place at the VFG Arena in Guadalajara Jalisco where he dedicated some emotional words to the singer.

This is the “INHERITANCE” that Vicente Fernández left to Ángela Aguilar | PHOTO

The youngest of the Aguilar dynasty boasted in social networks the beautiful and majestic inheritance that Vicente Fernández left him, then, he appeared riding the horse that the singer left him before he died.

It is a thoroughbred specimen named “Speedy “ It was a gift from Vicente Fernández to Ángela Aguilar, since they are both fervent admirers of equines and Chente knew that the colt would be in good hands.

In this Photo you can see the beautiful specimen with the initials VF tattooed on one of its thighs, this same colt is where Angela Aguilar he practices his singing routines on horseback and shows his skills as a skirmish.