This Manhattan neighborhood may be one of the most COVID-infected places in the US – Telemundo New York (47)

COVID transmission rates in New York City are increasing so aggressively that roughly 1.7% of all Manhattanites have been infected in the last week alone, according to the latest data released by the city on Thursday. .

Over the past seven days, for every 100,000 Manhattanites, about 1,672 have been infected, the city said in a transmission graph on its COVID data site.

And that’s just an average: In some Manhattan neighborhoods, the numbers are astronomically higher. In Greenwich Village and SoHo, it’s 2,927 cases per 100,000; in Chelsea, 2,513 per 100,000.

At that rate, Greenwich Village would become the focus of the current outbreak. According to New York Times data, Washington DC, where the omicron variant has spread like wildfire, has just 158 ​​cases per 100,000.

The problem in Greenwich Village is a microcosm of what is happening across the city, where more than 17,000 people tested positive Tuesday. According to the most recent data from NBC News, that means that about 7% of all new daily infections nationwide are occurring in the city.

New York City officials are scrambling to increase testing capacity, launching a program Thursday across all five boroughs to deliver thousands of free home test kits every day.

Of course, this is just a recent trend driven by the omicron variant. Long-term, North Dakota remains the most infected in the United States, with more than 22% of residents testing positive over the course of the pandemic.

And as the city points out, as cases increase, that does not translate as acutely into hospitalizations, which are increasing but still at levels well below past peaks. As of this week, the COVID hospitalization rate in New York City is 2.46 per 100,000 residents, a doubling in two weeks, but a small number compared to 13 per 100,000 on the worst days. 2020.