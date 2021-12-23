This was what Doña Cuquita decided after the death of her husband, Vicente Fernández

More than a week has passed since the legendary singer Vicente Fernández lost his life due to a consequence of Guillain-Barré syndrome and his wife of more than 60 years, María del Refugio Abarcas – better known as Doña Cuquita – made a drastic decision that will change the course of the Fernández dynasty.

The couple’s grandson and son of Alejandro Fernández, Alex, told the media that his grandmother decided to return to the ranches ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ in order to feel at home again. “But grandmother has very large ovaries and she wanted to go to the ranch, she said she wanted to go yes or yes, no one can say no to her. And well there she is, she is already at peace, it was a very difficult duel but we are assimilating it, “he said.

In addition, he explained that Doña Cuquita did not stop being close to the interpreter of ‘These jealousy’ and ‘Divine women’ in the four months that he was admitted to the hospital after his fall on the ranch in Jalisco.

“I gave my opinion that I shouldn’t leave my grandmother alone, much less let her go to the ranch. I was living in an apartment near the city while my grandfather was in the hospital and I said that right now the worst thing she can do is go to the ranch and you have to be with her 24/7 because right now is when she needs us the most, “he said.

He also said that they have not been easy days for his family, especially for his father who is on tour. “It is difficult, but little by little we are getting used to the idea because you do not believe it. The first few days I couldn’t stop crying, fortunately we were able to say goodbye to my grandfather while he was conscious; The first days I would not stop crying, but little by little you are mentalizing. Now I feel that my grandmother is with me more than when I was in the hospital, “he said.

Alex Fernández assured that he has a charro suit from his grandfather, but it does not fit as well as he would like. He also expressed his gratitude to ‘Chente’ Fernández, since thanks to him he has been able to start his singing career, as well as having the tribute of singing by his side.