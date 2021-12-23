Tim Stokely, founder of OnlyFans resigns as CEO, there is already a replacement

The founder and CEO of OnlyFans, Tim Stokeley resigned from office and he will stay as an advisor, instead he stays Amrapali Gan, 36 years old, who was in the direction of the Marketing and communications department of the platform.

According to what was published by Bloomerg, Stokeley does not leave at all, as he remains as an advisor to the platform that he managed to position and with which he caused a sensation for his sexual content, and that has generated great profits both for the company, as well as for the content generators.

OnlyFans, was founded by Stokely on July 1, 2016, is a company that since its launch, generated controversy, but at the same time it has managed to stay and gain subscribers.

OnlyFans Founder Thanks Content Creators

“I would like to thank all my colleagues, but the most important thanks goes to all content creators,” Tim Stokely wrote on his Instagram account.

“You made OnlyFans what it is today”, highlights the founder of the platform.

And is that the platform for its type of content is used by porn stars, fitness fans, celebrities and characters who love to show their shapely bodies, with few clothes and very sexy and suggestive poses, in general they are explicit images and videos the ones that creators can share on their accounts.

Millionaire earnings

Last year Onlyfans achieved $ 1.2 billion in net revenue. It should be noted that the platform charges a 20% commission to content creators, according to what is published by Axios.

Last August Tim Stokely placed himself in the eye of the hurricane, after announcing that Onlyfans would ban sexually explicit content, due to discrimination from banks, which closed accounts that were related to sex work.

He announced that he was frowned upon by the Onlyfans content creators and consequently Stokely had to backtrack on those intentions.

With Stokely’s resignation It is unknown if there will be a change in the platform’s policies.

OnlyFans experienced a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as porn stars, sex workers and various celebrities turned to that platform to share photos and videos of a sexual nature.

Celebrities like Yanett García and Celia Lora are some of the stars who have their OnlyFans account.

