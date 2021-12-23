Two tech gurus foresee that Samsung will stop using Android as an operating system (and reveal which would be its successor)

Dohyun Kim made his prediction via Twitter, and in the comments, Ice universe supported him.

Technology guru Dohyun Kim believes that South Korean conglomerate Samsung will stop using the Android operating system, according to a brief message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday.



“Samsung: Goodbye Android”, reads the text. “Samsung: Hello Fuchsia!“He wrote in a subsequent tweet, in which he asks Internet users not to get too excited because, he says, the company will still take a few years to implement Google’s new operating system.

Among the answers was one for Ice universe, the username on the microblogging service of another person known for making predictions about the world of mobile telephony. “Yes,” he stated, supporting Dohyun’s prognosis.

Fuchsia development

It emerged earlier this year that Samsung has contributed to the development of Fuchsia, which began in 2016. It is based on the Zircon microkernel rather than the Linux kernel used by Google’s Android and Chrome.

In May, Google launched the new first-generation Nest Hub smart display operating system developed by the same company. However, the US company did not specify when it can expect its deployment on other devices based on Cast OS.

Experts believe that Fuchsia, which is expected to be “far superior” to Android in most respects, was created to address the structural flaws and drawbacks of the popular operating system.

“Leadership in the new era”

According to SamMobile, Google is developing the new operating system to run on a wide variety of smart devices, for example mobile phones, tablets and computers, as well as for the Internet of Things (IoT).

In addition, it indicates that, if the Alphabet subsidiary achieves “lead to the forefront” to Fuchsia in the next few years, this will be rolled out to all Android devices. “Other OEMs will have to follow or fall behind,” he stresses.

In this sense, he assures that, taking into account that the South Korean conglomerate has participated in the development of the operating system, this could give it an advantage over its competitors. “It could be the key for the company to maintain its leadership in the new era,” he concludes.

