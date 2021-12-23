Venezuelan Horacio Gutiérrez is the new senior executive vice president of The Walt Disney Company

Venezuelan attorney Horacio Gutiérrez was named Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of The Walt Disney Company. The news was announced by Bob Chapek, CEO of the entertainment company, on Wednesday.

The Venezuelan joins the Disney team after passing through Spotify, where he served as Head of Global Affairs and Legal Director. Gutiérrez’s new appointment will be effective as of February 1, 2022.

“Horacio is an incredibly skilled attorney and dynamic leader coming to Disney with 35 years of legal experience in markets around the world. After more than two decades working for world-class technology companies, he has extensive knowledge of the complex legal issues that come with technological disruption and rapid industry change, “said Chapek.

Horacio Gutiérrez will serve as Disney’s Chief Legal Officer, will oversee the team of attorneys responsible for all legal matters for the entertainment company around the world, and will act as strategic advisor to the executive leadership and board of directors.

The Venezuelan will replace Disney veteran Alan Braverman, who, as announced in July, will retire after nearly two decades as general counsel.

Gutiérrez is a lawyer graduated from the Andrés Bello Catholic University in 1986. In addition, he completed a specialization in Commercial Law.

The lawyer is not the only Venezuelan who is part of the high positions of Disney. In October of this year, journalist Leonardo Aranguibel became Vice President of Production and Development for The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!