Viagra Side Effects: The Sign In Your Eyesight That You May Need Medical Attention

Viagra, or to use its medicinal name, sildenafil is a medicine used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It does increasing blood to a man’s groin. This improves your ability to get an erection. It is usually taken in the form of pill.

Viagra is also used in the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Related news

Pulmonary hypertension is a form of high blood pressure in the blood vessels supplying the lungs.

As with all medicines, Viagra has side effects.

Some are common, but others are serious and require the user to seek treatment.

According to him NHS, one of the symptoms that you could be experiencing a serious side effect is in your vision.

A sudden decrease or loss of vision is a sign that you should stop taking the medicine and seek medical advice.

Chest pains are another side effect of taking Viagra.

If this happens during an intimate moment, the website of the NHS recommends that get into a semi-sitting position and try to relax.

The skin reactions they can also be warning signs that you are suffering from a negative side effect of Viagra.

The seizures are another possible serious side effect along with painful erections

The NHS suggests you go to the ER if:

You have a skin rash that may include itching, redness, swelling, blisters, or peeling of the skin

Wheezing

You have tightness in your chest and throat.

Has trouble breathing and speaking

Your mouth, face, lips, tongue, or throat begin to swell.

While these are The most serious side effects are not the only side effects.

The complete list will be in the information leaflet inside the Viagra box.

You should not only know about the side effects of Viagra, also you should be aware that some drugs do not mix well.

Therefore, you should inform your doctor if you are taking medicines such as nitrates for chest pain, riociguat for pulmonary hypertension, or recreational drugs.

Herbal remedies can also contain ingredients that interfere with Viagra and cause a variety of other side effects.

The men under 18 years of age cannot take Viagra; It is also not recommended to take it if:

You are taking other medications (as mentioned above)

You have had an allergic reaction to the medicine before.

Have a serious liver or heart problem

Have recently had a stroke

Have recently had a heart attack

Do you have low blood pressure

Or a rare inherited eye disease

The most important thing in all of this is that if you ever have a concern, contact a doctor.