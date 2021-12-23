Vicente Fernández: this is how his family goes through mourning

On December 12, Vicente Fernández, who fought her for several months, died as a result of the complications caused by a fall at home in the country. It is now almost 10 days and each one that passes, it is heavier for his family to miss him, like all the fans who were left without his physical presence but who will make him live in their melodies.

After a massive wake, a burial according to the greatness of the Charro de Huentitán, as the world nicknamed him and hundreds of tributes on social networks and on stage by family, friends and singers who were born following his example, it is time to stay with the fond memories.

A few days ago Alex, one of the grandsons of VincentHe expressed how they are mourning such a great loss and the emptiness that the departure of their grandfather left them. “The truth is very difficult. The first days I could not stop crying. This was something that we were experiencing from before; Fortunately, we managed to say goodbye to my grandfather well, while he was conscious,” he said revealed to Ventaneando.

As for what “their father” left them as a legacy, as Alex Fernández and his cousins ​​told Vicente FernandezHe assured that “he will be with us accompanying us in the presentations as well. He also said that he stays” with everything he taught me. I thanked him for everything. If it weren’t for him I wouldn’t be here. I love him with all my heart and I am absolutely grateful to him for everything he did for me, and because he always took care of me, he was like a father to me “, concluded the grandson of” The King “.

Source: Instagram Alex Fernández

Although the void is enormous, his family will enforce the surname that I leave them and they will have to manage the fortune that I reap Vincent throughout his great career. It exceeds 25 million dollars, a product of his artistic career and also as a businessman. This amount is the product of the different areas in which he worked and the earnings from his more than 50 albums, as well as his roles as producer and actor.