Vicente Fernández: this is how his family goes through mourning

Admin 23 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 43 Views

On December 12, Vicente Fernández, who fought her for several months, died as a result of the complications caused by a fall at home in the country. It is now almost 10 days and each one that passes, it is heavier for his family to miss him, like all the fans who were left without his physical presence but who will make him live in their melodies.

After a massive wake, a burial according to the greatness of the Charro de Huentitán, as the world nicknamed him and hundreds of tributes on social networks and on stage by family, friends and singers who were born following his example, it is time to stay with the fond memories.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved