Vicente Fernández’s grandson cannot stand and breaks down in tears

Vicente Fernández, singer breaks down in tears for his departure

Since the departure of Vicente Fernández, the members of his family have been devastated, for this reason a singer of the dynasty couldn’t bear the pain of losing it so broke down in tears, as surely on more than one occasion another Fernández will have done.

Without a doubt the pain of departure of the famous interpreter of “Acá Entre Nos” Vicente Fernandez He has all of Mexico sad, despite the fact that 12 days ago he left this world, millions and millions of fans have chanted his songs since then.

His son Alejandro Fernández and Alex Fernandez who in turn is the son of El Potrillo, both have been performing at concerts to bid Don Chente farewell, his songs have been chanted by the attendees.

These are two important personalities of one of the most famous dynasties in the country in terms of the Mexican regional genre, in addition to the Aguilar, just like Vicente Fernández’s fans could not miss to sing along to his songs and honor him with their music.

Alejandro Fernández is the youngest member of the dynasty | Instagram alexfernandez.g



The emotion of seeing them sing has been so great that even on more than one occasion their voice has broken, as it already happened with Alejandro, when he interpreted “When I wanted to be great”, the whole audience applauded immediately and surely more than one made him second with the tears and the lump in the throat.

However, now it was his son Álex Fernández who, a couple of years ago, also decided to venture into the world of music like his father and grandfather.

Through his Instagram account, he shared a publication where they are seen singing together in these shows that have been completely liked by the public, perhaps because they have been singing with more heart and even pain.

On this occasion, it was Alejandro who made his son cry with the same song while he interpreted it, the young man had not wanted to cry in front of the public, however, it could be said that he reached a certain point where he could no longer bear it and burst into tears for his grandfather.

Vicente was not only an important Mexican singer and actor of regional music, for his family he was a father and a grandfather, something that undoubtedly weighs even more when it comes to the pain of his departure.

In the description of the young man, he thanked Guadalajara for having accompanied him and his father in said show over the weekend, each and every one of them had been something of the most significant for both of them, mentioning his “Tata” as he referred to his grandfather, stating that they would always take him with them.