Vision of primary care from family medicine

In an exhibition on the situation of Primary Care, invited by the Asturian Society of Family Medicine (Samfyc), the author dedicated a part of his speech to the sociological skimming of primary care, of which the Community of Madrid gave as an example ; the other part dedicated it to what he described as the superbulo concerned of the lack of doctors.

The growth of private health insurance among the Spanish population can be considered a sentinel indicator of the sociological skimming of primary care since those who buy such insurance, as they themselves state (here), do so to avoid going through the family or family doctor when They understand that they must consult with specialists and to be treated more quickly by them. The growth of private health insurance in Spain in recent years has not only been encouraged by the tax benefit that in many cases is associated, but also by the progressive deterioration of the quality of care (apparent and real) of Primary Care due to its progressive lower investment in relation to the hospital. A marked deterioration after the cuts of the financial crisis of 2008, greater in the health center than in the hospital, and taken to the extreme during these almost two years of pandemic (here).

The sociological skimming of primary care is not something that can be proved, as the Pythagorean theorem is proved (here). It can only be described, although the closest thing to a “demo” was done in this blog post (here). It explores, by Autonomous Community, the relationship between investment in public health and the prevalence of private health insurance as a sentinel indicator of skimming. A clear association is detected between a lower investment in primary care, especially in PCD family doctors, and a higher penetration of health insurance. But of course, association is not causality, but neither is it coincidence.

The skimming can also be felt, and they notice it more, only if they are vigilant, those family doctors who have been in the profession for many years, in the same quota or health center, in the same Autonomous Community. Of course, as long as it is not the one in Madrid, where the sociological skimming of primary care reigns over the rest of the Autonomous Communities practically since the beginning of the reform. His family doctors find it more difficult to perceive it in their consultations because “it has always been that way.”

Evolution of Madrid Public Health

In this post (here) we saw how the Madrid public health sector increased the number of doctors in public hospitals by 62% between 2004 and 2018 (the second largest increase of all the Autonomous Communities). An increase between 3 and 4 times greater than that occurred with the number of doctors (family and pediatricians, respectively) in Madrid health centers. Visits to hospital emergency services in Madrid grew by 37% between 2007 and 2018, when in the NHS as a whole they grew by only 10% (in many Autonomous Communities they did not grow and in some they even decreased slightly).

Unfortunately, Madrid does not differ from the trend of all the Autonomous Communities to invest much more in hospitals than in health centers (or in cutting the primary budget more than that of hospitals), but it is one of those that does with greater intensity and, above all, for a longer time. This is especially notable in terms of personnel, since the difference between per capita spending on specialized and primary school personnel in favor of the former has been the highest of all the Autonomous Communities in recent years (here). In fact, Madrid, together with the Balearic Islands -another leading Community is private health insurance-, has the largest quota size for family doctors in health centers since 2004 for which data is known (here). And as a culmination, Madrid ranks last of all the Autonomous Communities in per capita investment in primary care since 1995 for which data is known (here). Well, all the data presented do not indicate anything else that Madrid’s primary care is one of the weakest in Spain, if not the weakest. And that, whether you want to see it or not, has a lot to do with the fact that it has been skimming practically since the beginning of the reform.

Private medical insurance

Madrid accumulated for a long time the highest prevalence of beneficiaries of collaborating companies (the Autonomous Community of Madrid itself was). Madrid has always found the most influential members of the group and for years it has been among the Autonomous Communities with the highest penetration of private health insurance. Without forgetting the Madrid Press Association, which, until 2016, agreed with the health authority of the moment (INP, INSALUD and CAM) the health care of its members and families in the private sector financed with public money without them, of course , they will renounce the right to health care from the SNS like any contributor to Social Security. Let us also not forget the thousands of private health insurance policies that, paid with public money, are given to members and families of public organizations or companies, many of them based in Madrid (RTVE, Banco de España, Enaire, Aena, Loterías y Apuestas del State, etc.).

According to the latest data provided by Unespa (the insurance employer) (here), in Madrid 36.7% of the population had private health insurance in 2020, the highest percentage of all the Autonomous Communities, almost five times more than Cantabria had the smallest (7.7%). According to the same source, in 2020 some 12.8 million Spaniards had some type of private health insurance. If the prevalence in Madrid were to be transferred to the country as a whole, we would have some 17.5 million Spaniards with private health insurance. On the contrary, if the Cantabrian prevalence were applied to the whole of Spain, it would be about 3.6 million. When will the alarms of skimming go off, not from primary care already devastated, but from the rest of the SNS? When will we reach 15 or 20 million million with private health insurance throughout Spain? That is to say, when in the other CCAA does the Madrid thing happen? We are on our way, as private health insurance continues to rise throughout Spain, spurred by the saturation of the SNS due to the pandemic (here).

Skim with public money

The author has no fixation with the Community of Madrid, what happens is that Madrid represents very well the sociological skimming of Spanish primary care, and has represented it for a long time. It is a pity, because Madrid could have decided, upon receiving health transfers more than 20 years ago, to reduce this skimming by increasing resources and the quality of care (perceived and real) of its health centers, but the data show us the opposite . Is it possible that this has happened, in part, because the most influential citizens of Madrid have had – and continue to have – their healthcare in a safe place, private of course, paid for (or fiscally incentivized) with public money? One thing must be clear: the skimming is financed with public money, let no one forget it. As a consequence, Madrilenians who only have health care from the SNS, cannot expect the most influential to exert their influence to improve the care they receive, and even less that of health centers because influential people do not use them. This skimming, initially less than in Madrid, has been increasing in the rest of the Autonomous Communities with greater or lesser speed. And so, the abandonment of primary care by the middle classes throughout the country has been such that, probably, we have crossed the Rubicon and there is no going back.

And, be careful! Because, once primary care is skimmed, there is no barrier for the skimming wave to become a tsunami and sweep away the rest. When those who have private health insurance already prefer to use their insurance for childbirth, or to have surgery on the hip, gallbladder or hernia (here), what is skimmed is not primary care, already surpassed by skimming, it is that begins to skim is the rest of the SNS.

87% of the mutualists are from the upper-middle class and 68% of those who have private health insurance, while 70% of those who are only covered by the SNS are from the lower-middle class (here). Only these three percentages, coming from the analysis of the microdata from the 2014 Health Survey, should set off all the alarms. And worst of all, it is to be expected that these percentages will increase due to the worsening of inequalities derived from the embers of the 2008 financial crisis and the current pandemic crisis.

Anyway, the skimming cannot be demonstrated as the Pythagorean theorem is demonstrated, but it can be described. And you can, above all, focus the flashlight towards him to illuminate him and highlight his presence since he is already becoming the elephant in the room So, given the enormous problem that it implies, it is best to pretend that it is not there. But it is, … of course it is, … e pur si muove.