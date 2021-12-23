Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Thursday, December 23

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues her legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Fight that tendency to believe that you can do everything and that you know everything. Establish yourself in the reality of the here and now. Every decision you make today will play an important role in your life. Enough of being so stubborn. What you are going to do today, do it with your heart and without great haste. Lucky numbers: 28, 9, 11.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Today will not be the best day to start arguing with your family but on the contrary, it is time to join forces and act together to find a solution to the problems that may be affecting them. Be flexible, loving, and understanding. Join the festive spirit these days. Lucky numbers: 11, 28, 34.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Set an example to those around you and do exactly what you preach and advise others. Do not become anyone’s shadow and shine with your own light. Do not follow in the name of love who does not value you or reciprocate you as you deserve, Gemini. Lucky numbers: 3, 28, 16.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your desire to beautify your environment is accentuated. You will be extremely creative today. Your mind will be receptive to any idea no matter where or who it comes from and you will give it new life. Your desire to beautify your environment is accentuated. Lucky numbers: 50, 13, 7.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Make room in your heart (if you are looking for a partner) for a person who will soon come into your life filling you with new emotions and hopes. Channel your concerns in new projects, studies or work. Do not keep thinking about the impossible since everything is possible for you. Lucky numbers: 46, 2, 25.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Dynamic and above all productive people, they will share your same interests and they will bring very positive ideas to your life. You will be in a better position to express what you consider to be the truth in relation to a personal matter. You will go in search of the authentic, the real. Lucky numbers: 30, 27, 7.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

You will project yourself very safe, in control of your emotions even in very difficult moments. You will develop infinite patience because you know exactly what you want and you are willing to wait. A person older than you will serve as your guide, or orientation. Your work multiplies. Lucky numbers: 19, 22, 36.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

If you want to keep your peace of mind, don’t leave things to the last minute. Splash your life with mystery and become the difficult one to conquer if you really want to reach the heart of that person that interests you so much. Let the other person take the initiative. Lucky numbers: 8, 10, 3.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Today you will feel a great need to take care of carrying out everything that can beautify your environment and make it more pleasant, more intimate. In your workplace you are going to run into some setbacks such as delays or misunderstandings between your co-workers. Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 28.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

It is imperative to take action and begin to change your life. Look for emotional strength in prayer. Problems surround you and you could be thinking that you have no way out of them. Get moving, look for new alternatives so that you can get ahead. You do not sit down to regret it. Lucky numbers: 15, 3, 44.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Get ahead of your duties or responsibilities as far as possible. An opportunity to travel will present itself, so it will be wise for you to save so that you can enjoy that trip to your heart’s content. If you want to keep your peace of mind, don’t put things off until the last minute. Lucky numbers: 18, 9, 41.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Do not neglect your financial future. What you sow now will bear very good fruit in the near future. Accept with a smile on your lips the challenges or changes that are presented to you. Adapt to what comes. Take advantage of your good sense of humor and cultivate new friendships. Lucky numbers: 22, 8, 40.