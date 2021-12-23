‘We have to stop everything now’, one of the creators of Soberana 02 asks MINSAP before the rise of Ómicron

“I can’t stop saying it, but we keep doing concerts. As if we do not know what is happening in the world. MINSAP, please raise the alarm. Everything must be stopped now, “asked Cuban biochemist Daniel G. Rivera, one of the creators of the Cuban anti-Covid Sovereign 02 vaccine, due to the silence of the authorities in the face of the expansion of the Ómicron variant in the neighboring countries of the Island.

Rivera, professor at the University of Havana, director of the Chemical and Biomolecular Synthesis Laboratory linked to the state-owned BioCubaFarma and president of the Latin American Federation of Chemical Associations, made his call through the social network Twitter by sharing a tweet by Cuban scientist Amílcar Pérez Riverol indicating the numbers of infections by the new variant in several countries.

“Authorities and people of Cuba: Alert. Absolute records of daily cases of Covid-19”, noted Pérez Riverol, citing 84,272 new infections in France, 106,122 in the United Kingdom, 5,705 in Australia and 49,823 in Spain, all this week.

Several of these countries are resuming confinement measures, such as teleworking, while in Spain, for example, the use of a nasobuco on public roads is once again mandatory and several provinces could restore the night curfew.

“Although the severity of the cases may be less, figures like this will create great pressure on hospitals”, warned the scientist who has kept the health crisis caused by the pandemic under scrutiny since 2020 through his social networks.

Later, when commenting on Rivera’s call, Pérez Riverol stressed: “I said it once and I will repeat it today. The waves don’t start when the numbers start to grow. They start earlier, in the calm. And they are modulated in the calm. Then it will be too late. “

Although the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) has only reported five cases of Ómicron, all in travelers from South Africa and two other undisclosed countries, it has not recognized that there is contagion of the new variant on the island.

Conversely, the authorities are calling on tourism to visit the country and they count on their success the recovery of the economy in 2022, while organizing concerts and public activities. The queues, a source of contagion recognized by specialists throughout the pandemic, remain throughout the Island.

The daily reports of MINSAP refer since November to a constant decrease in infections, which during December have remained below a hundred, as well as deaths due to the disease. The health authorities attribute the control of the pandemic to the vaccines developed on the island.

As of Wednesday, according to official figures, Cuba accumulates 964,317 cases of Covid-19 and 8,317 deaths from that cause. The application of a booster dose of injectables is expanded in several provinces, in prevention of Ómicron.

However, with a view to the Christmas holidays and the trips of Cuban emigrants to the Island to spend those days with their families, not a few experts warn that Ómicron could expand in the country. The new variant is already the dominant one in Miami-Dade County, Florida, where many Cubans reside, and its dissemination in other countries of the region is a matter of time.