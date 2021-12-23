“We will recover Family values”

Jacinto Bátiz Cantera, president of the Organizing Committee of the XXVIII National Congress of SEMG, and Iván Fernández, editor of Medical Writing,

The XXVII Congress National Society of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), which will take place from June 7 to 11, 2022 at the Euskalduna Palace in Bilbao, will give the keys so that the care offered to patients maintain the quality and essence of Family Medicine.

A crisis of values ​​that, as detailed by Medical Writing the president of the Organizing Committee, Jacinto Bátiz Quarry; It is caused by the reality that Primary Care is experiencing, whose professionals have had to adapt to a new form of care due to the health crisis experienced in our country as a result of Covid-19. In addition, the national meeting will announce the latest scientific news that will address “current health care” issues and will continue with the continuing Education for professionals who treat a wide range of pathologies.

The motto of the XXVIII Congress of the SEMG is ‘Readaptándonos without losing the values ​​of Family Medicine’. Are values ​​being lost?

It is not that they are getting lost because they want to lose themselves, but because the current situation that we have experienced during the last two years has made us work in conditions that have sometimes been very difficult. We have had to readjust and this can sometimes cause those values ​​to be a bit altered. We must continue without losing the values ​​of Family Medicine because the patient does not have the right to have those values ​​of the professionals who have to attend to him diminish. That is why we insist a lot on this motto and it carries with it a lot of depth.

Do you consider that it is necessary to recover the values ​​to also regain the quality of care?

Yes, I believe that even the crisis of values ​​is not only in the medical profession but it is in the whole of society, but where this crisis of values ​​can be seen most is in the situations of fragility and vulnerability in which the patient finds himself. sick when you need to be accompanied and cared for by professionals. We are going to achieve, and we are continuously working on that, that these values ​​do not decline.

Regarding the format of the congress, they have opted again for the hybrid modality. Why this choice?

At the Palma de Mallorca Congress we saw that it went well and we understand that what goes well must be taken advantage of. We also realized that it was a way for people who, had it not been in a virtual way, would not have been able to approach and will approach the SEMG Congress. In addition, all acts and activities will be recorded, so that the congressmen will not have to choose between the activities that coincide in time.

Are they going to take advantage of the hybrid format to have a broad international participation again?

In the previous Congress, many congressmen from Mexico came and we hope that this example has been transmitted to other colleagues from Spanish-speaking countries in America, and that they can also come. We believe that in this Bilbao congress that virtual and foreign congressmen can give the Congress an international character.

Faced with new forms of care, does the Family doctor need to update his training more than ever?

The Family doctor of course has to be in permanent continuous training and this is something that all of us who choose this profession know. That is why this Congress gives great importance to training, especially for resident doctors who are already finishing their training in a specialty, but we understand that we have to try to instill in them that this training should not stop there.

Among the 18 types of activities that you have planned for the Congress, which one would you highlight?

All the activities that take place are very well received, but I believe that the workshops are what the congressmen like the most. After a theoretical introduction on the topic to be addressed, a practical demonstration is made for the attendees themselves with simulators and audiovisual media. This is very attractive and practical. Attendees leave with a feeling of putting what they heard into practice and that is one of the reasons why we are not going to stop holding SEMG conferences.

Is one of the objectives of the SEMG Congress to maintain the quality of the family doctor’s care?

Of course, maintaining the quality of care is essential for our community of Family physicians. In addition, in this Congress we want to vindicate the role of the Family doctor, who was previously called the bedside and who is actually the doctor who is at the bedside of the patient. Despite being the first level of care in our country, it is not sufficiently valued, protected and cared for. We offer quality care, but we also want them to take care of us so that we can continue to offer that quality.

Do you prepare any special demands for Congress?

We do not want to make any claim with documents, but we want to do it with examples. Everything that we are going to address in this Congress will be enough for those people who are aware of the conclusions to draw, worth the redundancy, their own conclusions about what the society of General and Family Medicine is requesting and wanting to demonstrate.

“Being a family doctor is a fundamental part of our health system”

Those that health news itself raises us, that is, important issues such as persistent covid are going to be addressed, where our society is a pioneer and we will try to counteract so much confusion generated. It will be a Congress full of innovation because the SEMG is a society that is also dedicated to research and we are characterized by the amount of communications we receive. These are the result of the investigations of doctors who want to share with others so that we can all enrich ourselves.

What would you say to a family doctor who is considering whether or not to go to Congress?

That if you want to feel comfortable with your vocation as a Family doctor, this is a good opportunity so that these days in Bilbao you can, firstly, be with colleagues who live your same illusion and your same vocation and, secondly, be able to reaffirm that your The job is as important as that of any elite specialist in the medical profession. Being a Family doctor is a fundamental part of our health system and I believe that reaffirming this situation would be very attractive for any Family doctor.