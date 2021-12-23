What are the symptoms of omicron?

New York- As omicron cases rise across the United States, Americans are quick to distinguish the symptoms of this new variant from other variants of the coronavirus, including the delta.

Most PCR and antigen tests are capable of detecting omicron – the US Food and Drug Administration has noted that there are a few tests that do not – but the results do not tell the user which variant they are infected with. what people can only guess.

Some differences between symptoms have emerged from the preliminary data, but experts are not certain that they are significant. For example, data released last week by South Africa’s largest private insurer suggests that South Africans with omicron often develop a sore or itchy throat as well as a stuffy nose, dry cough, and muscle pain, especially back pain. short.

But all of these are also symptoms of the delta and the original coronavirus, said Ashley Z. Ritter, a nurse practitioner at the University of Pennsylvania. Given that omicron has only been around for about three weeks, he added, “it is still too early to know if there is any difference in symptoms between the omicron variant and previous versions.”

The symptoms of omicron are likely to resemble those of the delta variant more than they differ.

“There’s probably a lot of overlap between omicron and previous variants, because they basically do the same thing,” said Otto O. Yang, an infectious disease physician at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If there are differences, they are probably subtle.”

One possible difference is that omicron might be much less likely to cause a loss of taste and smell than previous variants. Studies suggest that 48 percent of patients with the parent strain of SARS-CoV-2 reported loss of smell and 41 percent reported loss of taste, but an analysis of a small outbreak of omicron among vaccinated people in the Netherlands found that only 23 percent of patients reported loss of taste and only 12 percent reported loss of smell. However, it is not clear whether these differences are due to omicron or to some other factor, such as vaccination status.

In fact, many symptoms of Covid-19 vary based on people’s vaccination status. Maya N. Clark-Cutaia, an assistant professor at the New York University College of Nursing who has been monitoring Covid-19 patients during the pandemic, said vaccinated patients who contract either the delta variant or the original coronavirus tend to have a headache, congestion, sinus pressure, and sinus pain, while unvaccinated patients are more likely to have a cough, shortness of breath, and flu-like symptoms.

Clark-Cutaia said that with the omicron, the Pennsylvania patients he has spoken with have symptoms similar to the delta variant. The vaccinated omicron patients complain of headaches, fever and body aches, “like with a very terrible cold,” he said. Unvaccinated people have the same shortness of breath, cough and flu-like symptoms that she has seen among unvaccinated people who contract the delta variant and the parent coronavirus.

Another difference between omicron and other variants is that omicron appears to have a shorter incubation time: after a person is exposed, it takes a short time – even three days – to develop symptoms, be contagious, and test positive, compared to four o six days of the delta variant and the original coronavirus, said Waleed Javaid, director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown in New York City. That could be because mutations in the variant help it latch onto and enter cells, he added.

And what about the claim that omicron infections are milder than delta variant infections? According to data from last week from South Africa, after controlling for vaccination status, the risk of hospitalization for adults diagnosed with omicron was 29 percent lower there than in the first wave of the pandemic and South African patients hospitalized with covid have been less likely to be admitted to intensive care.

But the observations in South Africa may not be applicable to the United States and other countries. Most South Africans had already been infected with COVID-19 and the median age in South Africa is 27 years; Both of these factors could cause the variant to have milder effects here than in the United States, where the median age is 38, Yang said. The data also showed that even though the children tended to have milder symptoms, they were 20 percent more likely to be hospitalized during the wave compared to the first wave.

“There are people who get severe illness from omicron,” Javaid said. Sometimes mild early symptoms can turn into severe symptoms later, so it’s crucial that people with cold or flu-like symptoms get tested and isolate themselves. “It is still a coronavirus. We are still in a pandemic, ”he said.