What are the symptoms of omicron?

But all of these are also symptoms of the delta and the original coronavirus, said Ashley Z. Ritter, a nurse practitioner at the University of Pennsylvania. Given that omicron has only been around for about three weeks, he added, “it is still too early to know if there is any difference in symptoms between the omicron variant and previous versions.”

The symptoms of omicron are likely to resemble those of the delta variant more than they differ.

“There’s probably a lot of overlap between omicron and previous variants, because they basically do the same thing,” said Otto O. Yang, an infectious disease physician at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If there are differences, they are probably subtle.”

One possible difference is that omicron might be much less likely to cause a loss of taste and smell than previous variants. Studies suggest that 48 percent of patients with the parent strain of SARS-CoV-2 reported loss of smell and 41 percent reported loss of taste, but an analysis of a small outbreak of omicron among vaccinated people in the Netherlands found that only 23 percent of patients reported loss of taste and only 12 percent reported loss of smell. However, it is not clear whether these differences are due to omicron or to some other factor, such as vaccination status.

In fact, many symptoms of COVID-19 vary based on people’s vaccination status. Maya N. Clark-Cutaia, an assistant professor at the New York University College of Nursing who has been following COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, said vaccinated patients who contract either the delta variant or the parent coronavirus tend to have a headache, congestion, sinus pressure, and sinus pain, while unvaccinated patients are more likely to have a cough, shortness of breath, and flu-like symptoms.