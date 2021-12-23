what differentiates autonomous driving level 2 from the Model S and level 3 from the S-Class

In the race that began a few years ago to develop the most cutting-edge and effective technology for autonomous driving, the top positions today are mainly disputed brands like Tesla or Mercedes-Benz (with permission from Honda and its Legend exclusive to the Japanese market). Both manufacturers pursue the same goal, although with very different systems from each other.

On the one hand, the firm led by Elon Musk has just updated its well-known FSD system (Full-Self Driving Beta already in version 10.8) considered as of autonomous driving level 2, of the five levels according to SAE standards. In return, Mercedes-Benz has already obtained in Germany the necessary permission to deploy its level 3 autonomous driving system, although in very specific conditions.

What are the main differences between the two? We review them.

A matter of perspective

In this video you can see, on the one hand, how the Mercedes-Benz level 3 autonomous driving system, Drive Pilot, is defended. in a controlled environment. On the other, you can see real pictures how the Tesla FSD performs in open traffic scenarios, and even at night or in the rain. And here we already have some substantial differences between the two.

The German saloon is loaded with a true technological arsenal that includes, among others, LiDAR sensors, ultrasonic sensors, cameras in the front and rear windows, radars of different ranges, microphones (to detect acoustic signals from emergency vehicles) and even humidity sensors in the wheel well.

With the autonomous driving level 3 or “conditioned automation” the system, in addition to assuming the basic tasks of managing the vehicle, can monitor the environment to know how to respond to certain unforeseen events.





As if it were “capable of thinking for itself”, it will be able to make decisions such as changing lanes, braking to avoid colliding with another vehicle crossing our path, parking, etc. Of course: the driver is still a necessary element because the car may require your intervention at certain times when the software “is not capable of acting” by itself.

The controls to activate the DrivePilot (which for now will be implemented in the S-Class and EQS) are located on both sides of the steering wheel. But for the Drive Pilot to work properly, as seen in the video, it can only be used in roads that are previously mapped in detail and only if it is during the day and no adverse weather conditions like rain or snow.

Germany has already given the go-ahead that this technology can be used in 2022 in certain sections of its motorway network, with the legal limitation what has to be done to a maximum speed of 60 km / h. Thus, for the moment the system will be ideal in situations such as traffic jams or slow traffic, for example.





For its part, the new update of the Tesla FSD to version 10.8 (which is actually the improved 10.7) arrives with several progresses for electric brand such as the Model S, which seek to solve problems that several users had encountered so far such as “phantom braking” for no apparent reason or somewhat more abrupt maneuvers than desired.

The update also includes lane change improvements and at the time of advance, with an optimized selection of space available for lane change. The Californian company has also added some options in terms of entertainment: changes in the interface, integration with TikTok (you could already watch Netflix or YouTube) and even several games and the possibility of activating the dark mode.

For now, Tesla’s AutoPilot system (without detracting from its effectiveness or the technology it uses for its operation) remains an autonomous driving system classified as level 2 according to SAE standards, the most widespread today.

With this level of “partial automation” the vehicle is capable of acting independently within certain scenarios and can perform one or more tasks previously performed by the driver simultaneously. That is to say: the system can regulate aspects such as the direction and speed of the car, but always under the supervision of the driver (in addition, it requires that he keep his hands on the wheel frequently).





Both the technology and the philosophy of the driving systems of both brands they are very different from each other. While the Mercedes-Benz DrivePilot is very capable in pre-mapped and controlled environments, it has limitations such as adverse weather conditions.

Like other systems of this type of more traditional brands such as Honda or of the same type but less advanced as General Motors, it uses huge amounts of data “before it can be used”. However, the Tesla DrivePilot was created with the intention of trying to emulate human logic and “thinking” when driving even in unfamiliar cities or environments under adverse conditions. Taking a good look at the comparison video, we will draw our own conclusions.

Only time will tell which of the two approaches (if no more emerge) is the most successful or has the most acceptance when it comes to its final implementation in a vehicle. Meanwhile, other manufacturers (not just cars) continue to work on this type of technology “not so much of the future” and could give us surprises very soon.

In Motorpasión | Hedy Lamarr, the actress and tenacious inventor who laid the foundations for autonomous cars fighting Nazism