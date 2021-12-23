What famous physicist was part of the first Apple logo?

For more than four decades the image of a bitten apple has an unequivocal meaning. In its different versions, the Apple isotype became a reference in the modern world and synonymous with technological innovation. And although it seems that it has accompanied the company from its origins, the truth is that it is not.

In 1976, when the company was first founded, Roger Wayne – one of the original partners along with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak – came up with an image that was neither modern nor had an apple as a center or. In black and white and with lines that refer to the nineteenth century, the isologo did not last long.

“I knew at that time I was not making a logo for the 20th century, it was a logo for the 19th century, but it was fun. Everything we did in the beginning was for fun“Wayne himself explained years later.

With this playful goal in mind, the entrepreneur – who would quickly sell his stake in the company to Jobs and Wozniak – took pen and ink and made a sketch. In the image tried to capture one of the foundational moments of modern science: the physicist Isaac Newton sitting in the shade of an apple tree and the revolution that the law of gravity signified. To that was added a text that said: “Newton, a person who is constantly traveling through the strange seas of thought. Alone.”

“I was trying to capture Newton with the apple, that moment when all of a sudden a great idea was born. Woz and Jobs were part of that group of hobbyists who were bringing business computers to personal computers.. Woz focused on an ultra-simple circuit design, Jobs insisted on the word Apple, I made the connection with Newton’s apple, “he added.

This first version was used for only one year. After that time, Steve Jobs commissioned designer Rob Janoff to reinvent the company’s image. Thus arose the six-colored bitten apple and the rest is history.