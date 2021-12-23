What is the relationship between Carlos Slim and Ángela Aguilar

The public was used to seeing Ángela Aguilar with short hair (Photo: Instagram / angela_aguilar_)

At his young age, Ángela Aguilar has emerged as one of the most recognized singers of the Mexican regional. However, the young woman who perfectly interprets these types of songs and is part of a dynasty of interpreters revealed that she also rubs shoulders with one of the most influential people in the country: Carlos Slim.

It was in an interview with The country, where Angela decided to open up and tell a little more about his lifeFor this reason, between his beloved horses or his father’s suits, Pepe Aguilar, revealed that the businessman Slim is not only an acquaintance, but that there is an even closer relationship between them, since He said it was like his family.

This statement came after the journalist questioned the interpreter about what Mexico lacks to improve, to which Angela replied:

“Hi, that question is very difficult. Mexico is abundant in many things, traditions, values, family. We need a lot of support and initiative to be able to get children off the streets. I recorded a video of a girl whose father wants to marry a very old man, and I thought he knew the problems in Mexico and I am still in shock, I have learned that in some towns women are still being sold, and I had no idea. So there are other problems that you don’t even see, not just the children on the streets. But I bring it all back to consciousness, there is money in Mexico, one of the richest people in the world lives here, Carlos Slim, who is like my uncle“, He said.

Angela sings Mexican regional (Photo: YT Angela Aguilar official)

Faced with the surprising response, whoever was interviewing her, took up the subject and declared: “Like her uncle”, but Angela no longer delved much into the subject and only said: “literal”.

“Literal. We don’t need money, you don’t win either, conscience yes and learn and continue learning and try to grow and help and the future is the children and we must leave them a good future, “said the artist.

Likewise, the Mexican confessed that from an early age she was required to sing to very important people, as was President Barack Obama.

“When Obama was very young, my parents did come over there, haha. The American national anthem, that is, for the love of God, someone explain to me why they let a girl do that, haha, “he said.

In addition, he assured that he performed some songs for one of the most controversial presidents in the country.

“In Mexico I have sung at the president’s house … What was the name of that president, Mom? That’s it, Felipe Calderón, who is a friend of my uncle.

It is part of the Aguilar dynasty (Photo: YT Angela Aguilar official)

And he finished by ensuring that he was also in front of the mayor of Los Angeles, California, as well as several governors, although he did not specify their names. He has also sung for Rubén Blades, Fito Páez and even for the team of The Dodgers.

It should be remembered that Angela’s first album arrived in 2018 under the production, of course, of Pepe Aguilar, and with a total of eleven legendary songs mainly rancheras and accompanied with a mariachi.

From said material, we can see what the singer is really made of, because through a journey that goes from Fight Villa to Juan Gabriel and even for “Red Sky” or “La llorona”, the latter of Chavela Vargas, we take a melancholic smile for listening to the great in the voice of the new generation.

