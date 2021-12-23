WhatsApp | How to change the icon to gold color | New Year 2022 | Yellow | Gold | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you want to celebrate the New Year 2022 in a different way? The houses will not only be decorated in yellow to receive the next few months, but also your cell phone can shine with that golden hue so that you have abundance and good luck: now you can do all this in WhatsApp .

There is a simple trick so that you can modify the icon of WhatsApp in golden color with the aim that you can spend a new 365 days full of many challenges. How do I activate the logo change? Well, follow all these steps.

LOOK: WhatsApp: what does it mean “temporary messages have been activated”

HOW TO CHANGE THE WHATSAPP ICON TO GOLD

The first thing will be to have Nova Launcher on your smartphone.

Then you must open the application and define the style you want to have on your mobile device.

Once this is done, you will have to look for images of the golden WhatsApp icon.

Download the one you like the most.

Now simply press the WhatsApp icon for two seconds.

In this way you can change the WhatsApp logo for a golden one on your cell phone. (Photo: MAG)

After that, a kind of pencil will appear in the floating window.

Click on it and now you should go to Applications, Photos and choose the golden WhatsApp logo.

Click on “Done” and you will have the golden WhatsApp logo or icon on your cell phone in a simple way to receive the New Year 2022.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.