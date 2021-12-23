When and where will the decisive extra game be played? | Baseball 123

Admin 9 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 36 Views

Drafting Meridiano

Los Tigres de Aragua and Los Bravos de Margarita won their last matches marked in the LVBP calendar, this resulted in a tie between both in the standings, therefore, they must play an extra game, this Thursday, December 23, to define which of the two accesses the Round Robin.

The insulares took the victory after beating the La Guaira Sharks, to leave a score of 12-2 in a game played at the Forum in Macuto.

For their part, the Bengalis left the Caracas Lions In order to force the extra game, the final score was 5-4.

Both teams reached the 25 wins, the same as Caribes, but “La Tribu” qualified for having achieved it before.

The extra game will be played at the José Pérez Colmenares de Maracay and it will be the first extra game played in the league since the season. 2011-2012.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Antonio Rodríguez says goodbye to Chivas with an emotional message

Chivas de Guadalajara has confirmed three casualties so far this preseason. Jesús Godínez, Gael Sandoval …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved