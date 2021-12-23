When does the transfer market open and close in Europe’s top leagues?

Editorial Mediotiempo

One of the most important moments of the second semester of the season in Europe is getting closer, as the transfer market is about to open and teams of the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, among others, will be able to reinforce their workforce and specify to their bombings.

The summer market was very busy due to the great movements that there were, as was the case of the departure of Lionel messi from Barcelona to reach PSG, the return of Griezmann to the Atlético de Madrid, the signing of David praise to the Real Madrid Among others, this is why this winter looks even more interesting.

When does the market open and close in the top leagues in Europe?

The date varies a bit depending on the country, but the only thing that everyone agrees on is that this transfer period will open in the first days of January, so the excitement stalks the fans.

This is how the calendar is distributed of the 5 top leagues in Europe:

Premier league | Opens on January 1 and closes on January 31

| Opens on January 1 and closes on January 31 League 1 | Opens on January 1 and closes on January 31

| Opens on January 1 and closes on January 31 Bundesliga 1 Opens on January 1 and closes on January 31

1 Opens on January 1 and closes on January 31 The league | It opens on January 3 and closes until the 31st of the month

| It opens on January 3 and closes until the 31st of the month A series | It opens on January 3 and closes until the 31st of the month

Eye, the market could be extended a bit more in any of these leagues but for cases very individuals, such as a long term injury that forces a team to look for a replacement, only then will an extension be given but it will not be general.

What bombs could occur in the winter market?

At the moment the most interesting movements are related to virtual ones free agents that would be confirmed in January, since Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Insigne, Ousmane Dembélé among others, they could sign a preliminary agreement and leave for free, until June.

Names that could change team already in January would Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sadio Mané among others, same that are claimed among the greats of the continent.