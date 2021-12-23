When should I get tested for COVID-19?

Cases of COVID-19 In Puerto Rico and the entire world they continue to increase at an accelerated rate, and with this also the concern of citizens to take a test to find out if they are among those positive for the virus is spreading.

But there is a window of time between exposure and when the test will be effective, so the call from the experts is clear: don’t rush to a lab if you fear you’ve been exposed to the disease.

According to him Health DepartmentAn average of 30,196 daily tests are carried out on the island at the moment.

What the CDC says:

Close contact with a COVID-19 positive is defined as: being without a mask or distancing for 15 minutes or more.

The viral test should be done between five and seven days after contact with a suspected or positive case.

What the Health Department says:

Now they will have to quarantine all close contacts of people positive for COVID-19, even if they are vaccinated.

Those vaccinated and not vaccinated should have a viral test on the fifth day of exposure.

The Secretary Carlos Mellado was emphatic in that everyone should be tested on the fifth day, “not before.”

It is too early to know if the variant omicron it impacts the length of time in which a person suffers symptoms after having had contact with a positive case. Then the doctor Fernando Cabanillas explains the symptoms of the new variant.