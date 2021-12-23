Where to get a covid-19 test in New York | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Endless lines of people waiting in the cold to be tested for covid-19 have already become common in recent days in New York City, amid the rise of the virus due to omicron.
Here’s a complete guide to all the options you have in New York City to get tested for coronavirus.
While city-run venues are free, some private fitting rooms charge a fee. So keep this in mind when attending a center.
City test centers
There are many of these centers around the city. To find a test center near you, enter your address at this link or text “COVID TEST” to 855-48.
Mobile (temporary) centers in the city
Each center should specify what tests are available and when results can be expected.
The link also indicates if an appointment is needed and if there are other requirements, such as an exam to see if you have been recently exposed to the virus or a doctor’s order to perform the test.
The hours of each center are also indicated. NYC Health + Hospitals / Gotham Health centers and saliva self-diagnostic centers will stop testing at 2 p.m. Friday. All mobile test centers will be closed on Christmas Day.
Covid-19 and antibody tests are available at no cost. You will not be asked about your immigration status. Covid-19 testing and care services are not a public benefit under the public charge rule.
Covid-19 home testing is available to all immunocompromised New York City residents and those 65 and older. To make an in-home appointment, call (929) 298-9400 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. (7 days a week).
An appointment is not required at these clinics. You will have to register when you arrive.
In pharmacies you must make an appointment in advance.
On December 21, President Joe Biden announced that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, which will be delivered to residents who request them online beginning in January.
MTA installs vaccination sites against coronavirus in several stations to face the omicron variant