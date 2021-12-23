Which brothers of former president Danilo Medina appear in Antipulpo?

The file of formal accusation presented by the Public ministry in relation to the case of alleged administrative corruption Antipulpo, indicates from the beginning several relatives of the former president Danilo Medina.

In November 2020 the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (PEPCA) began a series of arrests that in addition to several former officials dragged two brothers of the former president.

Among the brothers of Danilo Medina who are in prison are listed Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez Y Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez

Alexis Medina complies with the measure of coercion in the jail of Najayo by case Antipulpo, ratified several times by the courts.

Alexis is seen as a merchant and owner of various companies that are today under investigation for him Public ministry.

While, Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez turns 18 months of house arrest and equally the courts have maintained the disposition.

Magalys medina in the past government she served as vice president, administrative director and member of Purchase Committee of the Equity Fund of Reformed Companies (FONPER).

However the file of formal accusation of Public ministry, links two more sisters of the current president of the Domincian Liberation Party (PLD), Danilo Medina.

These are the former deputy Lucia Medina Sánchez and the former vice president of Reserve Bank, Aracelis Medina Sánchez.

Lucia Medina is president of the Women’s Foundation for the Development of San Juan (FUMUDESJU), previously Association of Women for the Development of San Juan de la Maguana, Inc. (ASODEMUSA).

Despite being linked to the case Antipulpo, the prosecuting body has not submitted a submission against both.

Hours before the accusatory file was made public, the PLD deputies left the session of the Chamber of Deputies claiming a supposed political persecution of the government through Public ministry.

“The Public ministry making use of police forces and even from Armed forces intends to intimidate an organization on the basis of intimidation. We do not intimidate ourselves, we do not shy away from our responsibilities, we do not go out with false passports, we do not emigrate, we face justice. When since Public ministry They want to make an accusation that they are political questions and that politicians answer them, as it is possible that they are responding to politicians if they are not politicians”, Indicated Gustavo Sanchez, spokesman for the deputies of the PLD.

Gustavo Sanchez assured that the Public ministry has become a spokesman for the ruler Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

“That Public ministry becomes a spokesperson for ruling party before the onslaught that they intend to make on us. They do it expressly because they know that within 40 months they will be called upon to submit to popular scrutiny. And they know exactly who they have to undermine all their expectations is PLD“, he claimed Sanchez about the case Antipulpo.

“They want to incriminate third parties on the basis of making them jointly responsible without presenting an accusation that forces the former president to appear in court”.

“All regardless of the position we are subject to comply with the law, and Danilo Medina like any Dominican, he will respond to any scenario that he tries to blame himself for ”, he said.

