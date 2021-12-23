Who is Gabriel Boric, the elected president of Chile?

Gabriel Boric rose to fame in Chile ten years ago as a long-haired student leading mass demonstrations for a free, quality public education. This year he ran for president with a program demanding fair treatment for more Chileans, as well as increasing social protections for the poor and imposing higher taxes on the rich.
Now, having won the presidency – with more votes than any other candidate in history – Boric is ready to oversee what could be the most profound transformation of Chilean society in decades.
Not only does it want to bury the legacy of the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet by reforming the conservative economic model that the country inherited at the end of his term in 1990. The Boric government will also oversee the final stages of drafting a new Constitution to replace the letter. magna of the era of dictatorship that continues to define the nation.
Then there is his personality: elected at 35, Boric will be the youngest president in the country’s history when he takes office in March. He never finished his law degree because protests got in the way. Talk openly about your obsessive compulsive disorder. And he scandalized traditional Chilean politics by appearing on his first day as a deputy in 2014 in a beige trench coat and no tie.
For many Chileans, Boric’s victory is the natural institutionalization of the generational lament that has resonated across the country for at least a decade. It is seen as the voice of a generation that is willing to break with the past and that has taken to the streets by tens and even hundreds of thousands to demand a more equal and inclusive country.
“Chile had already changed before Boric was elected,” said Fernanda Azócar, 35, a voter who participated in the weeks-long 2006 and 2011 protests. “It’s just that now we have a president who can make these changes permanent.”
A central element of the protesters’ claims has been the idea that the promises of the ruling groups (which posit the principle that the market will produce prosperity and that prosperity will solve problems) have failed them. More than 25 percent of the wealth produced in the country is owned by one percent of the population, according to United Nations data. Low wages, high levels of debt, and insufficient funding from the education and public health systems have kept many people waiting for an opportunity.
The legacy of Chile’s bloody dictatorship hangs over those protests, and over the presidential campaign. General Pinochet came to power in a violent coup in 1973, and his years in power were overshadowed by reports of corruption and repression, including torture and extrajudicial executions.
Boric is the son of Chilean democracy. He was only four years old when General Pinochet gave up power and he did not often mention the general during his election campaign. But, in many ways, his election was a total rejection of the dictator and what he meant for the country.
General Pinochet was the architect of both the free-market economic model and the Constitution that Boric and his allies have long criticized, saying it has favored the rich, and the private sector, at the expense of everyone else.
“If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its grave,” Boric shouted to a crowd after his victory in the primaries earlier this year.
In addition, the man Boric defeated in Sunday’s elections, José Antonio Kast, is the brother of a former adviser to General Pinochet who has spoken out favorably on the dictatorship and proposed tough security measures that made many remember the days of the military government.
Manuel Antonio Garretón, sociologist and professor at the University of Chile, described the confluence of Boric’s election with the national vote to rewrite the Constitution as “the second most key moment” to overcome the dictatorship, only behind the 1988 plebiscite with the that the Chileans put an end to the Pinochet regime.
Boric was born in Punta Arenas, in Patagonia, on February 11, 1986. He has two younger brothers, and comes from a middle-class family of Croatian origin, descendants of immigrants who arrived at the end of the 19th century. His father and grandfather worked in the oil industry in the province of Magallanes.
Boric studied at a local British private school, where the Pinochet government was openly debated, which was not the case in many parts of Chile.
His 33-year-old brother Simón said in an interview that although his family was not fiercely political, they had opposed Pinochet. An uncle was the co-owner of a radio station that criticized the crimes of the regime. “More than once my family was threatened,” he said, adding that “anonymous letters arrived due to my uncle’s activities.”
Months after winning his first term in Congress, Boric described his early determination to understand politics. He came from a fairly protected environment and his father was politically located towards the center. But the leader claims that when he was a high school student in Punta Arenas he began to read about revolutionary leaders and political processes. It was a lonely endeavor: I didn’t have a group with whom I could discuss politics.
So, when he was still in high school, he decided he wanted to be a member of a far-left group that had supported the armed struggle, the Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria, or MIR. That organization was persecuted and repressed during much of the dictatorship. So Boric surfed Google and found the email of one of the small surviving factions of the movement. Although he wrote an email asking how he could contribute to the revolution, no one answered him.
In Punta Arenas, Boric helped restart his city’s high school student federation. Then, in 2004, he moved to Santiago, the capital, to study law. He completed his studies in 2009 but failed part of the final exam, his brother said. Although he was able to retake the exam and earn his degree, he soon became embroiled in student activism and politics, never returning to class.
In 2011, when protesters took to the streets to demand a better public education, he ran for president of the University of Chile student federation and won, becoming one of the movement’s key leaders.
From then on, he devoted himself to political work and became one of four student protest leaders who were elected to Congress in 2014.
For 30 years, two coalitions have alternated power in Chile, but Boric is not aligned with either.
Matías Meza, 41, and a lifelong friend of the president-elect, said Boric is motivated by his understanding of the past, which shows his desire to remove the country permanently from the shadow of the dictatorship.
“He has a great knowledge of history and is very aware of his position in society and the privileges he has had,” Meza said.
Boric won Sunday’s election with 55 percent of the vote, 11 points ahead of Kast, giving him strong popular backing to restructure the country in light of his promises.
Among other things, the leader has proposed changing the private pension system to a public one, forgiving student debts, increasing investment in education and public health, and creating a care system that would alleviate the burden of women who carry out the most of the work of caring for children, elderly relatives and other people. He has also promised to restore the territory of indigenous communities and support unrestricted access to abortion.
However, huge obstacles stand in the way of transformation that he has promised.
Boric will face an economy affected by the pandemic, a divided Congress and the high expectations of voters: those on the left, who supported him in the first round of the presidential elections, and those in the center, who supported him in the second round when his rhetoric became more moderate.
“You will have to choose between being moderate or radical,” said Patricio Navia, professor of political studies at the Diego Portales University in Chile. “Regardless of what you choose, you will alienate a lot of voters.”
This election made it clear that the majority of Chileans are demanding significant change, said José Miguel Vivanco, director of the Americas division of Human Rights Watch (who is also Chilean).
The question is what comes next, he said, because Boric “will be judged based on whether he has the capacity to deliver.”
Julie Turkewitz is head of the Andes bureau, which covers Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname and Guyana. Before moving to South America, she was a national affairs correspondent and covered the western United States. @julieturkewitz