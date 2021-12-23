Who is Gabriel Boric, the elected president of Chile?

Boric studied at a local British private school, where the Pinochet government was openly debated, which was not the case in many parts of Chile.

His 33-year-old brother Simón said in an interview that although his family was not fiercely political, they had opposed Pinochet. An uncle was the co-owner of a radio station that criticized the crimes of the regime. “More than once my family was threatened,” he said, adding that “anonymous letters arrived due to my uncle’s activities.”

Months after winning his first term in Congress, Boric described his early determination to understand politics. He came from a fairly protected environment and his father was politically located towards the center. But the leader claims that when he was a high school student in Punta Arenas he began to read about revolutionary leaders and political processes. It was a lonely endeavor: I didn’t have a group with whom I could discuss politics.

So, when he was still in high school, he decided he wanted to be a member of a far-left group that had supported the armed struggle, the Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria, or MIR. That organization was persecuted and repressed during much of the dictatorship. So Boric surfed Google and found the email of one of the small surviving factions of the movement. Although he wrote an email asking how he could contribute to the revolution, no one answered him.

In Punta Arenas, Boric helped restart his city’s high school student federation. Then, in 2004, he moved to Santiago, the capital, to study law. He completed his studies in 2009 but failed part of the final exam, his brother said. Although he was able to retake the exam and earn his degree, he soon became embroiled in student activism and politics, never returning to class.

In 2011, when protesters took to the streets to demand a better public education, he ran for president of the University of Chile student federation and won, becoming one of the movement’s key leaders.