Who is Miguel Espinoza contestant of EXATLON 2022?

Telemundo Exatlon 6 USA

The followers of EXATLON United States are looking forward to the days until January 11, when the 2022 season of the Telemundo reality show will officially begin, and as more news of the program begins to be known, it was learned that ex-queen Alejandra Espinoza’s brother will be one of the contestants.

Miguel Ángel Espinoza, a 27-year-old model, who lives in San Diego, California and who was born in Tijuana, Mexico, will be one of the new faces of the “fiercest competition on the planet, who will make his debut in the team of the Contendors.

After knowing the news, the winner of the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina shared a publication on her Instagram, in which she proudly announced the good news about her little brother Miguel, and from now on she sends him the best of energies.

“I can’t even explain the level of emotion I feel right now 😬 next year will be a GREAT YEAR !! I am very proud of you Angel, we are going for one more hairline for the tiger ”, the Mexican commented on her Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the new EXATLON competitor, after a workout, showing his anatomy.

“You dreamed it and got ready, now to enjoy and execute 💪 UN CHINGON! @miguelespinoza go to his page to see what I’m talking about😭 #bro #miguelAngel ”, added the entertainer, advertising her little brother, who is part of the great family that the Espinozas have, where there are 11 offspring.

Immediately figures from the world of entertainment, as well as fans of Alejandra Espinoza, welcomed Miguel to the show and wished him the best of luck.

“👏👏👏👏👏👏so beautifuloooo !!!!! That little brother of yours is a love 🙌 ”, assured Lili Estefan, while Anibal Marrero said of his brother-in-law:“ Crazy to see @miguelespinoza in @exatlonestadosunidos ”.

The young man, who had long wanted to be chosen for the sixth season of EXATLON United States, which in the most recent edition left Mexican Norma Palafox and Puerto Rican Jeyvier Cintrón as champions, also went to his Instagram to confirm the news of his participation, and showed his enormous joy.

Excited to share this news with you! See you on January 11 my people 💪🏼🔷 ”, said the boy, who constantly shares photos of his hard workouts and personal life on his Instagram profile.

Miguel has almost 200,000 followers on his Instagram, where he is also an online personal trainer.

Tell us what you think of Migue Espinoza’s participation in EXATLON and if you think that this time the Blues will take first place in both categories, where in addition to the trophy, there is a prize of $ 200,000.