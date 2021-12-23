Who is the best MIR in Andalusia in 2021?

Mario Rivera, resident of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, receives the award as the best MIR in Andalusia.

Investigation, investigation and investigation. This is how you visualize your future Mario rivera, the resident of Preventive medicine and public health who has been awarded the award for Best MIR Record 2021 in the category of Medical Specialty for his curricular merits accredited during his training as a specialist. The doctor, who is in the fourth year of his specialization in the San Cecilio de Granada Clinical Hospital and will culminate this training in May next year, is proud that a resident of Preventive Medicine, a specialty “little recognized” until the arrival of the pandemic by Covid-19, has been awarded.

“In the wake of the pandemic, we have had the ability to investigate and generate useful knowledge. It is difficult for prevention research to be carried out quickly and generate an impact, if it had not been for the pandemic ”, he assures Medical Writing, where he recognizes that he sees his future linked to the world of teaching. “I really like teaching and research, so I think I’m going to bet on the University,” continues the health, who considers it “essential” for any clinician to investigate.

“The knowledge we have of Medicine is very limited and everything we can contribute will be positive not only for our day to day, but also for the rest of the world’s doctors. In addition, medical research is focused almost exclusively on research centers or universities, but clinicians are the ones who best know what problems there are and how to interpret them, as well as what is not known about a disease, “he defends, underlining that they are the ones who is it so “In better condition” to do “Useful research”.

“Clinical research in Spain during residency is practically exceptional”

However, it regrets that the main problems of the deficit in research activity lie in the lack of time and the little training. “The first of these problems is structural. You have to let the doctors have time to investigate. The second could be addressed with the help of the preventive and epidemiology services, by conducting a continuing Education to have more tools and to be able to transform an idea into research ”, he adds, noting that the hospital-university union is “fundamental” and “enriching”.

In this line, it develops that the University has the means and, sometimes, even the financing, while the hospital has the clinical ideas and the patients. “Sometimes, for personal reasons, entities and services do not agree that could contribute a lot to society ”, he adds, recalling that clinical research in Spain during residency is practically “exceptional”.

Covid-19 experience from the hospital

To receive this recognition, Rivera emphasizes that work performed beyond one’s routine is valued. From articles and books published and lectures carried out, to courses and other curricular merits. In the case of the MIR, the Royal Academy of Medicine of Eastern Andalusia and the Spanish Society of Epidemiology have awarded their work on the evolution of infection in healthcare professionals. And, like many other colleagues in the profession, Rivera has experienced the health crisis from within the hospital.

So much so that, as he explains, the outbreak of the virus ‘caught’ him in the second year of residence. In this regard, he points out that the first year of Preventive Medicine is a Master’s degree that takes place outside the hospital, so your contact with health services has been completely linked to covid. An experience that highlights both “positive” and “negative” things.

On the one hand, Rivera points out that the experience of a pandemic live and direct, “in a very intense and stressful way”, is a tool for the future of work. On the other hand, this crisis has prevented him from learning about other aspects of the specialty to which he has not been able to dedicate enough time.



How is the sixth wave covid living?

Before the explosion of contacts of the sixth wave covid, marked by the circulation of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the resident sends a message of relative calm. Although he assures that the number of infections is increasing notably, the San Cecilio de Granada Clinical Hospital has prepared for this situation and has more staff to face this new peak. In addition, the MIR emphasizes that there are few hospitalized patients with respect to the large volume of infections, so it ensures that the vaccine is “taking effect”.