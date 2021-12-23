Who was the main culprit for the departure of Sebastián Córdova from Club América?

Sebastian Cordova became a new player of the team of Tigers Facing the Clausura 2022 Tournament after not entering into plans of the coaching staff, headed byr Santiago Solari. His departure is due to two main reasons: the first, for attitude issues, while the second for football quality.

The foregoing is according to Rubén Rodríguez, a journalist for Fox Sports, who pointed out the Argentine strategist as the main responsible for the departure of the bronze medalist with the Mexican National Team U23 in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where it was a fundamental piece in the scheme of Jaime lozano.

The same source revealed that when the opportunity for an exchange with the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara for Uriel atuna, the ‘Indiecito’ was one of the happiest, more to cover with the ‘Sorcerer’ one of the positions that he had demanded so much from the board since he arrived, represented by Santiago Banos, sports president of the Azulcrema institution.

Rubén Rodríguez commented that the relationship between Sebastián Córdova and Santiago Solari was respectful despite the few opportunities offered by the South American coach. However, later the 24-year-old footballer understood that he would not have minutes while the former player of the Real Madrid was in front of the team, so he didn’t think twice when Tigres’ offer came in.

They blamed Santiago Solari

Said proposal by the whole Feline It was not what the Club América expected (between 5 to 6 million dollars), but they decided not to reject it because it was enough for them to sign two footballers, although before closing the deal, the high command of the Eagles team made him to know Santiago Solari the responsibility of this decision.