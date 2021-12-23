Who will be the rivals of Pumas in the preseason

The preseason of Pumas It is already underway and the team’s footballers returned to the Cantera to begin with the set-up for the Closing 2022. With the start of the next tournament so close, it seemed that there was not much time to do preparation matches, but the club announced that two friendlies will be played.

To have come so far in League caused the Auriazules to have a certain disadvantage over the rest of the teams in the MX LeagueBut, after two weeks of well-deserved rest, they returned to training and already know that they will have to be ready for the premiere against Toluca on January 9.

Although the tight schedule, with Christmas and the New Year in between, seemed to leave no room for friendly matches, the managers searched for them and found two dates so that it can be played, as well as two rivals willing to compete.

Based on the statement they issued from the club, they confirmed what the schedule for the remainder of December looks like: “At the moment, there are two friendly matches, both in the Cantera itself, to be held in the next few days”. The first preparation match will be played against Pumas Tabasco on December 27 in the morning (10:00), while the second will be just before the end of the year: on December 31 against Cruz Azul.

With these challenges ahead, Pumas Not only will he have a first game to measure himself against a rival like Tabasco, but he will be able to show his level against a couple of MX League What Blue Cross, something that will give a first glimpse of how the team will perform in the first tournament of 2022.